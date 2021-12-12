Sunday, Dec 12, 2021 | Last Update : 02:08 PM IST

  India   All India  12 Dec 2021  India reports two more Omicron cases, total tally rises to 35
India, All India

India reports two more Omicron cases, total tally rises to 35

PTI
Published : Dec 12, 2021, 1:45 pm IST
Updated : Dec 12, 2021, 1:45 pm IST

The two new cases were reported from Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh

nurse prepares a ward that is set up to treat patients infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant, at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
Chandigarh: A 20-year-old man with a recent travel history abroad, who had come to meet his relatives, has tested positive for Omicron, becoming the first patient of the new COVID-19 variant in Chandigarh, health department officials here said on Sunday.

Another case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was reported from Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. With this, the country-wide tally of Omicron cases rose to 35. 

 

"He was currently living in Italy. He had come to see some of his relatives here recently His report for whole genomic sequencing has been received late night on December 11 and has been found positive for Omicron variant," Director, Health Services, Chandigarh, Dr Suman Singh told PTI over the phone.

The youth, who is fully vaccinated, is currently in institutional quarantine.

The Andhra Pradesh patient is a 34-year old foreign traveller, who came from Ireland.

So far, 15 foreign travellers who came to Andhra Pradesh were found Covid-19 positive and all the samples were sent to CCMB for genome sequencing.

Tags: omicron varient, chandigarh, andhra pradesh
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

