Sunday, Dec 12, 2021 | Last Update : 02:08 PM IST

  India   All India  12 Dec 2021  IIT Kharagpur gets more than 1,600 placement offers, highest salary Rs 2.4 crore
India, All India

IIT Kharagpur gets more than 1,600 placement offers, highest salary Rs 2.4 crore

PTI
Published : Dec 12, 2021, 12:48 pm IST
Updated : Dec 12, 2021, 12:48 pm IST

The highest offer of Rs 2.4 crore was made to a student while 22 other students got offers in the CTC range of Rs 0.9-2.4 crore

IIT KGP placed 1500 plus students on the seventh day (i.e December 7, 2021) of its placement drive which surpassed all the previous years' total placement figures. (Photo: PTI/File)
 IIT KGP placed 1500 plus students on the seventh day (i.e December 7, 2021) of its placement drive which surpassed all the previous years' total placement figures. (Photo: PTI/File)

 Kolkata: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur students have received more 1,600 job offers, the highest placement among all IITs, a statement issued by the premier institute said.

IIT Kharagpur achieved this feat in Phase I of placement season 2021 by achieving the target within 10 days, the statement said on Saturday.

 

The highest offer of Rs 2.4 crore was made to a student while 22 other students got offers in the CTC range of Rs 0.9-2.4 crore.

Due to the early progress, IIT Kharagpur has concluded the first phase of placement for this year by December 11 and the second phase is proposed to start in the second week of January 2022.

It started with the Career Development Centre (CDC) of IIT Kharagpur receiving 400 plus Pre Placement offers (PPO).

IIT KGP placed 1500 plus students on the seventh day (i.e December 7, 2021) of its placement drive which surpassed all the previous years' total placement figures.

IIT Kharagpur students bagged over 22 offers in the CTC range of Rs 0.9 - 2.4 crore of which over 10 offers were made by domestic companies. The total number of international offers are more than 35. The average number of hires per company has also increased, leading to an overall increase in the number of offers per day.

 

More than 245 companies have participated in this placement season thus contributing to this milestone. This year companies across all sectors including software, high-level coding, analytics, consulting, core engineering companies, banking/finance, high frequency trading, etc, have participated in the process.

In the first phase of the placement session Google, Microsoft, Micron Technology, Uber, Honeywell, Excel and many more valuable partners have led to this successful run, the statement said.

Chairman, Career Development Centre, IIT Kharagpur, Prof. A Rajakumar, thanked all the recruiters for their "wonderful cooperation and said that they look forward to nourish the relationship and expedite more."

 

Tags: iit kharagpur, indian institute of technology, campus placement, placements
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister of Bihar. (Photo: PTI/File)

Nitish govt writes to NITI Aayog, seeks spl status for Bihar

nurse prepares a ward that is set up to treat patients infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant, at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)

India reports two more Omicron cases, total tally rises to 35

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait (PTI)

Mahapanchayat will be held from time to time to discuss farmers' issues: Tikait

A BMC health worker conducts thermal screening of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 testing, at Dadar Railway Station in Mumbai. (PTI/Shashank Parade)

India's active COVID cases decline to 92,281, lowest in 560 days

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham