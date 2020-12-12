Saturday, Dec 12, 2020 | Last Update : 11:58 AM IST

  India   All India  12 Dec 2020  Special forces get a CornerShot boost
India, All India

Special forces get a CornerShot boost

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Dec 12, 2020, 9:48 am IST
Updated : Dec 12, 2020, 9:48 am IST

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) recently cleared the proposal and orders for the state-of-the-art weapons system is to be placed shortly

Special forces personnel wield the weapon. (Representational Image: Corner Shot)
 Special forces personnel wield the weapon. (Representational Image: Corner Shot)

Hyderabad: Counter-insurgency operations by special forces across the country are all set to get a major boost with the Centre procuring CornerShot devices to be used with Glock pistols.

The CornerShot, which provides its operator with the ability to observe and engage targets from behind cover, will minimise casualties and gunshot wounds during counter-insurgency operations or hostile situations.

 

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) recently cleared the proposal and orders for the state-of-the-art weapons system is to be placed shortly. "CornerShot will enable the user to detect and engage targets effectively, using traverse firing in day or night. It also allows its user to see and fire around corners. It will go a long way in preventing and minimising casualties as the user will not be exposed to return fire by the enemy," a senior police official told Deccan Chronicle.

Though CornerShot systems are being used for training purposes, this will be the first time that personnel in the CRPF, BSF and other forces will be using them in their Glock pistols.

 

The CornerShot weapon system consists of two joined sections. The front portion holds the pistol along with the camera and other features including tactical LED light, laser device besides other attachments. The rear section houses the operating features, monitor, controls and has a foldable butt.

Among other countries, Israel has been a leading manufacturer of CornerShot systems that are used by military special forces and counter-terrorism units across the world.

They mostly use it for their Beretta and Glock pistols. "CornerShots that are being purchased will have a visible laser indicator with zeroing mechanism for range not less than 15 metres under clear starlight night conditions. The CornerShot lever allows the operator to quickly swivel the weapon system up to 60 degrees in either direction and turn it back to straight just as quickly," another official involved in anti-insurgency operations explained.

 

The CornerShot system is already in use for the Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers at the prestigious Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

Tags: corner shot, crpf, bsf

Latest From India

BJP workers burn an effigy of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a protest against the attack on party National President JP Nadda's convoy in West Bengal, in Patna on Friday, December 11, 2020. (PTI)

Centre asks Bengal chief secy and DGP to visit Delhi, duo seek relief

Inspectors General BSF - Region Comdrs BGB Level talks concluded at Kolkata on December 11. The conference was held in very cordial manner. During the talks, various border concerns and matter of mutual interests were discussed. (Photo: Twitter)

No Rohingya infiltration found at Indo-Bangla border this year: BSF

Rao is believed to have urged Shah to release Disaster Management Funds for flood affected Hyderabad during a 40-minute interaction with him. (AA Image)

KCR urges Shah to release flood funds

Members of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) take part in a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), in Nagaon District of Assam, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (PTI)

Fresh anti-CAA agitation resumes in Assam, set to intensify further

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham