Thursday, Dec 12, 2019 | Last Update : 06:38 PM IST

India, All India

'Yeddyurappa' to 'Yediyurappa': Change in name pays electoral dividend to K'taka CM

PTI
Published : Dec 12, 2019, 4:18 pm IST
Updated : Dec 12, 2019, 4:22 pm IST

After changing the spelling of his name just ahead of his swearing-in, Yediyurappa went on to win the floor test.

All set for his fourth innings as the chief minister in July, he had reverted to the earlier English spelling of his name 'Yediyurappa' from 'Yeddyurappa', apparently influenced by numerology. (Photo: File | ANI)
 All set for his fourth innings as the chief minister in July, he had reverted to the earlier English spelling of his name 'Yediyurappa' from 'Yeddyurappa', apparently influenced by numerology. (Photo: File | ANI)

Bengaluru: Coincidence or otherwise, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's move to change the spelling of his name seems to be paying him handsome electoral dividends.

It was not Yediyurappa alone, who went in for a change in spelling of his name, several leaders including late AIADMK supremo and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had done that before.

All set for his fourth innings as the chief minister in July, he had reverted to the earlier English spelling of his name 'Yediyurappa' from 'Yeddyurappa', apparently influenced by numerology.

After changing the spelling of his name just ahead of his swearing-in, Yediyurappa went on to win the floor test, and now BJP under his leadership has won 12 out 15 seats that went for bypolls on December 5, providing the much-needed stability to his government with a majority on its side.

"It may have been luck for him electorally in a way or it may be just a coincidence... it depends on how one perceives such things," a BJP functionary said, pointing out things have not been so smooth for Yediyurappa after becoming the Chief Minister.

It has not been a smooth ride for the 76-year old leader, as days after he took charge, most parts of Karnataka witnessed large-scale destruction due to worst-ever floods in the state's recent history.

His government came under intense scrutiny of the opposition, media and public at large for its handling of flood relief and delay in getting central relief despite the BJP being in power at the centre.

With a strong BJP central leadership, at personal level too it was felt that his stature was undermined, as he did not have complete say during formation of the Ministry headed by him that saw appointment of three Deputy Chief Ministers and he had to run a single member cabinet for over 20 days before it came into existence, a party source said.

The change in spelling as Yediyurappa had become public on July 26 in his letter to Governor Vajubhai Vala, staking claim to form the government, and later in the official invitation for the swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister.

Earlier, the Lingayat strongman had changed the spelling of his name from Yediyurappa to Yeddyurappa, days ahead of his first stint of becoming Chief Minister in 2007.

He had to quit barely a week after becoming the CM as the then coalition partner JD(S) reneged on its promise to share power for 20 months each.

However, the name change then, seemed to had failed to bring him any luck as the two subsequent terms as Chief Minister did not last long.

In Tamil Nadu too, there are leaders who had gone in for change in spelling of their names, and had expanded or shortened their names in the process.

"About 20-25 years before her death in 2016, Jayalalithaa added one more letter 'a,' to her name in English and the reason was apparently her belief in spiritualism and numerology," political commentator 'Tarasu' Shyam told PTI.

Also, the MDMK chief, years ago, shortened his name to Vaiko from V Gopalasamy and Congress MP (Tiruchirappalli) Su Thirunavukkarasar was earlier Thirunavukkarasu, he said adding they chose change for their own reasons.

Numerology, which is believed to have been the reason behind the late AIADMK chief adding an extra 'a,' to her name does not, however, always matter.

"Actor Kamal Haasan, now chief of Makakl Needhi Maiam is firmly not a believer, including astrology and numerology," film critic M Bharath Kumar said. In the flick Raja Parvai (1981), Haasan's name in credits was spelt "Kamala Haasan," in Tamil.

In subsequent movies, including Vikram that released in 1986 the actor's name was pronounced "Kamal Haasan," in Tamil as well and in publicity for several movies he was referred as just 'Kamal', Bharath said.

Tags: b s yediyurappa, aiadmk, jayalalithaa, kamal haasan
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From India

The court had also asked them to apprise it about the status related to their mercy, and curative petition. Advocate Seema Kushwaha, the counsel of Nitbhaya's parents, sought issuance of death warrant against them without any delay. (Photo: File | AFP)

Nirbhaya rape case: Tihar jail asks UP for 2 hangmen amid speculation of execution

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, which took these review pleas for consideration in-chamber, rejected them after finding no merits. (Photo: Representational)

Ayodhya case: SC dismisses review petitions of its November 9 verdict

(Photo: Facebook)

Amid Citizenship Bill protests, Bangladesh Foreign Minister cancels two-day India visit

Vehicles were stranded in various cities of Assam due to heavy blockade. (Photo: PTI)

Citizenship Bill protests affect Assam; flights suspended, train services cancelled

MOST POPULAR

1

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

2

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

3

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

4

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

5

Sikh couple, who faced racial discrimination, win UK adoption battle

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham