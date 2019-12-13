Thursday, Dec 12, 2019 | Last Update : 11:27 PM IST

India, All India

UP: Rape victim threatened with 'Unnao-like' fate by accused

ANI
Published : Dec 12, 2019, 9:14 pm IST
Updated : Dec 12, 2019, 9:14 pm IST

The police have arrested the accused who lives in the same village as that of the victim.

A hand-written pamphlet bearing the threat message was pasted outside the house of the rape victim, police said on Thursday. (Photo: Representational)
 A hand-written pamphlet bearing the threat message was pasted outside the house of the rape victim, police said on Thursday. (Photo: Representational)

Baghpat: A rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat was allegedly threatened by the accused of the "same fate as the Unnao victim" who was set ablaze on her way to court and subsequently died.

A hand-written pamphlet bearing the threat message was pasted outside the house of the rape victim, police said on Thursday.

"According to a complaint received in the Baraut police station, a hand-written pamphlet was pasted on the house of a rape victim that she will meet the same fate as that of the Unnao rape victim if she dares to give her statement," Superintendent of Police (SP) Baghpat Pratap Gopender Yadav told ANI.

Taking prompt action, the police have arrested the accused who lives in the same village as that of the victim and have also provided security to the girl.

"We have arrested the accused and are also providing security to the girl after we received the complaint. There is no problem with her security now," he added.

According to the police official, the complaint alleging rape was filed in July last year in Delhi by the victim's side and the police had arrested the accused who was later given bail.

"The accused, Soran, who lives in the same village, was jailed by the police earlier but then got out on bail. The victim's father works as a driver in Delhi. Yesterday, when they returned to their house in the village they found the note pasted on the wall of their house," Yadav said.

In Unnao, the rape victim was set on fire by four men including the rape accused when she was on her way to the court outside her village in Bihar police station limits on December 5.

She sustained more than 90 per cent burns and was rushed to a government hospital in the district, later to be shifted to a hospital in Lucknow. She succumbed to her injuries at Safdarjang Hospital in New Delhi on December 6.

Tags: unnao rape case, unnao, threat, accused
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Latest From India

A hand-written pamphlet bearing the threat message was pasted outside the house of the rape victim, police said on Thursday. (Photo: Representational)

UP: Rape victim threatened with 'Unnao-like' fate by accused

The official, however, could not give their names, saying that

2 die in Guwahati as police open fire on citizenship bill protestors: report

While the highest polling was recorded in the Silli constituency with 76.98 per cent voters casting their votes, the lowest polling was for the Ranchi seat with just 49.1 per cent votes being polled till 5 pm. (Photo: Representational)

Polling for third phase ends in Jharkhand, 62.03 pc voter turnout till 5 pm

'The ministry has emphasised that not only shall the campus return to normalcy but a foolproof system shall be put in place for non-recurrence of such issues in the future,' a senior HRD Ministry official said. (Photo: File)

JNU fee-hike: 'Need a fool-proof system for non recurrence of issues,' says HRD

MOST POPULAR

1

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

2

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

3

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

4

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

5

Sikh couple, who faced racial discrimination, win UK adoption battle

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham