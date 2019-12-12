Thursday, Dec 12, 2019 | Last Update : 09:10 PM IST

India, All India

Polling for third phase ends in Jharkhand, 62.03 pc voter turnout till 5 pm

ANI
Published : Dec 12, 2019, 7:39 pm IST
Updated : Dec 12, 2019, 7:39 pm IST

The third phase of polling will decide the fate of legislators in 17 seats out of the total 81 Assembly constituencies.

While the highest polling was recorded in the Silli constituency with 76.98 per cent voters casting their votes, the lowest polling was for the Ranchi seat with just 49.1 per cent votes being polled till 5 pm. (Photo: Representational)
 While the highest polling was recorded in the Silli constituency with 76.98 per cent voters casting their votes, the lowest polling was for the Ranchi seat with just 49.1 per cent votes being polled till 5 pm. (Photo: Representational)

Ranchi: As voting ends for the third of the five-phased Assembly elections in Jharkhand, an estimated voter turnout of 62.03 per cent was recorded till 5 pm on Thursday, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The voting for 12 of 17 Assembly seats concluded at 3 pm while polling for the remaining constituencies, including Ranchi, Kanke, and Hatia, continued till 5 pm.

While the highest polling was recorded in the Silli constituency with 76.98 per cent voters casting their votes, the lowest polling was for the Ranchi seat with just 49.1 per cent votes being polled till 5 pm.

The third phase of polling will decide the fate of legislators in 17 seats out of the total 81 Assembly constituencies.

A total of 309 candidates, including 32 women, are contesting from 17 Assembly seats.

The constituencies, including two reserved for SC candidates and one ST candidate, in which voting is being held, are spread over eight districts in the state.

The Assembly elections in Jharkhand became a multi-cornered fight with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) breaking off from BJP to fight the elections on its own and other regional parties such as JVM among others already in the competition.

Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have entered into a coalition to defeat BJP, which is seeking to return to power under the incumbent Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

The first phase of the election in the state took place on November 30 while the second round was held on December 7.

The fourth phase will be conducted on December 16, and the fifth and last phase on December 20.

The counting of votes will take place on December 23.

Tags: jharkhand assembly elections 2019, eci, silli, ranchi, ajsu
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi

Latest From India

A hand-written pamphlet bearing the threat message was pasted outside the house of the rape victim, police said on Thursday. (Photo: Representational)

UP: Rape victim threatened with 'Unnao-like' fate by accused

The official, however, could not give their names, saying that

2 die in Guwahati as police open fire on citizenship bill protestors: report

'The ministry has emphasised that not only shall the campus return to normalcy but a foolproof system shall be put in place for non-recurrence of such issues in the future,' a senior HRD Ministry official said. (Photo: File)

JNU fee-hike: 'Need a fool-proof system for non recurrence of issues,' says HRD

The court had also asked them to apprise it about the status related to their mercy, and curative petition. Advocate Seema Kushwaha, the counsel of Nitbhaya's parents, sought issuance of death warrant against them without any delay. (Photo: File | AFP)

Nirbhaya rape case: Tihar jail asks UP for 2 hangmen amid speculation of execution

MOST POPULAR

1

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

2

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

3

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

4

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

5

Sikh couple, who faced racial discrimination, win UK adoption battle

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham