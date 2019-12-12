Thursday, Dec 12, 2019 | Last Update : 12:51 PM IST

'No one can take away your rights': PM assures Assam on Citizenship Bill

New Delhi: Amid protests in Northeast over Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured the citizens that they have nothing to worry about.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019. I want to assure them-no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow."

"The Central Government and I are totally committed to constitutionally safeguard the political, linguistic, cultural and land rights of the Assamese people as per the spirit of Clause 6," he added.

