Thursday, Dec 12, 2019 | Last Update : 12:52 PM IST

India, All India

Happy that Shiv Sena did not vote in favour of Citizenship Bill: P Chidambaram

PTI
Published : Dec 12, 2019, 10:05 am IST
Updated : Dec 12, 2019, 10:05 am IST

The Shiv Sena opposed it in Rajya Sabha, saying draft law should have been debated on basis of 'humanity not religion'.

Asked about the change in Sena's stand, Chidambaram said, "We are certainly happy that the Shiv Sena did not vote in favour of the Bill". (Photo: File)
 Asked about the change in Sena's stand, Chidambaram said, "We are certainly happy that the Shiv Sena did not vote in favour of the Bill". (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Congress was happy that the Shiv Sena did not vote in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, senior party leader P Chidambaram said on Wednesday.

The Shiv Sena abstained from voting on the contentious citizenship bill in Rajya Sabha as the government did not give satisfactory answers to queries raised by the party, its Upper House member Anil Desai said.

The Shiv Sena, which voted in favour of the controversial Bill in Lok Sabha, opposed it in Rajya Sabha, saying the draft law should have been debated on the basis of "humanity not religion".

Asked about the change in Sena's stand, Chidambaram said, "We are certainly happy that the Shiv Sena did not vote in favour of the Bill".

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, was passed by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Lok Sabha cleared the Bill on Monday.

Tags: citizenship bill, lok sabha, rajya sabha, p chidambaram
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

(Photo: Screengrab)

Internet cut off, people in Assam can't read your 'reassuring' message: Cong to PM

(Photo: PTI)

SC sets up inquiry commission to probe T'gana encounter

(Photo: File)

'No one can take away your rights': PM assures Assam on Citizenship Bill

All Assam Student's Union has called for a protest at 11 am in Guwahati. (Photo: ANI)

Citizenship Bill: People defy curfew in Guwahati, Army conducts flag march

MOST POPULAR

1

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

2

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

3

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

4

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

5

Sikh couple, who faced racial discrimination, win UK adoption battle

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham