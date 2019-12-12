Thursday, Dec 12, 2019 | Last Update : 02:45 AM IST

Disha case: Ex-SC judge may probe into ‘killings’

THE ASIAN AGE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published : Dec 12, 2019, 1:41 am IST
Updated : Dec 12, 2019, 1:41 am IST

The PIL has also sought probe against Cyberabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar.

The PIL petitioners have said that indisputably, no one, including them, would support the accused involved in the gangrape and murder of the doctor. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday indicated that a former judge of the top court would inquire into the encounter killing of four suspected accused in the rape and murder of a Hyderabad doctor.

“We purpose to appoint a former judge of the Supreme Court to inqu-ire into the encounter and he will not sit in Hyderabad, but in Delhi,” said Chief Justice S.A. Bobde heading the bench also comprising Justice S. Abdul Nazeer and Justice Sanjeev Khanna.

Seeking suggestion from the petitioner, G.S. Mani, and Telangana government on the name of a former judge to oversee the probe, CJI Bobde said that he had contacted Justice P.V. Reddy (Retd) but he declined.

However, senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, appe-aring for Telangana, told the court to hear the Telangana government on the steps it has already taken before handing over the probe to a former SC judge.

Further hearing will take place on Thursday.

While directing on December 9 that it would be hearing the PIL by Mr Mani today (Wednesday), the bench headed by CJI Bobde had noted that the Telangana high court was already seized of the matter and hearing it.

Petitioner Mani and Pradeep Kumar Yadav, both advocates of the Supreme Court, have sought an independent probe either by a SIT, CBI, CID or a police team of other states into the alleged encounter killing of the four suspected accused.

The PIL petitioners have said that indisputably, no one, including them, would support the accused involved in the gangrape and murder of the doctor.

