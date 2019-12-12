Thursday, Dec 12, 2019 | Last Update : 09:21 AM IST

Delhi chokes again as air quality plunges to 'severe'

ANI
The air quality index (AQI) in the city was recorded at 407 at 8:00 am.

 SAFAR has advised 'Sensitive Groups' to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. People are advised to take more breaks and do less intense activities. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital on Thursday morning plunged to "severe levels" for the second consecutive day, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and

401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category.

At Dhirpur, the AQI was 352 at 8:00 am, while in Mathura Road it was 424. The AQI near Chandni Chowk, Airport Terminal 3 and Delhi University stood at 448, 305 and 367 respectively.

SAFAR has advised 'Sensitive Groups' to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. People are advised to take more breaks and do less intense activities. The asthmatics have been advised to keep medicines ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur.

"Heart patients, see the doctor, if get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue," it stated in its advisory.

