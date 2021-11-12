Friday, Nov 12, 2021 | Last Update : 01:16 PM IST

All MSRTC bus depots shut, but some workshop employees resume work

PTI
Published : Nov 12, 2021, 12:37 pm IST
Updated : Nov 12, 2021, 12:37 pm IST

An official said the corporation is likely to take similar action against more employees

On Thursday, Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab had assured full protection to employees who are willing to rejoin duty. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: All 250 bus depots of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation remained shut on Friday also due to an ongoing strike by employees though some staffers have resumed work at workshops of the transport undertaking, MSRTC officials said.

Bus operations were paralysed as for the fourth consecutive day all depots remained shut due to the indefinite strike by employees that started on October 28 to demand merger of the MSRTC with the state government. A merger will accord the status of state government employees to MSRTC staffers.

 

"All 250 depots are shut across the state, but scores of employees at workshops have returned to work," said a spokesperson of MSRTC.

According to the MSRTC officials, so far the state-owned corporation has suspended 2,053 employees, including 1,135 on Thursday, from various depots for taking part in the strike and asking others to join the stir.

An official said the corporation is likely to take similar action against more employees.

Meanwhile, a group of MSRTC employees continued their protest at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai. The protest at Azad Maidan, backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party, has been going on since Tuesday.

 

The official said as of now no meeting is scheduled between the government and unions to end the deadlock.

The MSRTC on Wednesday filed a contempt petition in the Bombay High Court, saying the unions have continued the strike despite the HC declaring it illegal. The court has sought replies from the unions and will hear the matter on November 15.

