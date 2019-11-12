Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019 | Last Update : 04:37 PM IST

‘Time for Congress to die’: AAP leader on delay in govt formation in Maharashtra

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Nov 12, 2019, 2:16 pm IST
Updated : Nov 12, 2019, 2:16 pm IST

AAP's Preeti Sharma Menon said Congress leadership had always put party before nation and claimed they were giving Maha 'on platter' to BJP.

The Congress got 44 seats in the 288-member Assembly. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party’s leader Preeti Sharma Menon on Tuesday said the Congress leadership had always put the party before nation and claimed that they were giving Maharashtra “on a platter” to the BJP, reported IANS reported.

She tweeted: “Congress leadership always puts their party before the nation. In Lok Sabha, they stubbornly refused regional alliances and helped BJP sweep. Now they are giving Maharashtra on a platter to the BJP. It’s moribund attitude will decimate it soon.”

She also said that the Congress MLAs in Maharashtra should join Sharad Pawar, adding “it’s really time for Congress to die”.

Despite having a pre-poll alliance, the BJP and Shiv Sena were locked in a tussle over the chief minister’s post after the Assembly election results were announced on October 24.

The BJP got 105 seats and Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats. The combined seat strength of the two parties was 161, way past the majority mark of 145 in the 288-member Assembly.

