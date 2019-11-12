Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019 | Last Update : 04:37 PM IST

India, All India

Shiv Sena moves SC against Maha Governor denying request for time

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 12, 2019, 3:31 pm IST
Updated : Nov 12, 2019, 3:38 pm IST

In comparison, Sena leaders pointed that Guv had given BJP, three days to indicate its willingness to stake claim and prove its numbers.

(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday over Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari rejecting its request to give it more time to prove its ability to form government and passing the invitation to Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party.

This move came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet had recommended President's Rule for Maharashtra.

"If the Maharashtra Governor imposes President Rule in the state, Shiv Sena can approach the Supreme Court. Uddhav Thackeray has spoken to Kapil Sibal and Ahmed Patel over the issue," sources said quoted by news agency ANI.

The Sena, which pulled out its only leader Arvind Sawant from the Union Cabinet on Monday, had hoped to forme the government with support from the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress. Sena’s young leader Aaditya Thackeray went to the governor with a request to give an extension over its 24-hour deadline but the request was denied.

In comparison, Sena leaders pointed that the governor had given the BJP, the single largest party, three days to indicate its willingness to stake claim and prove its numbers.

Assembly polls results were announced on October 24. NDA alliance of BJP and Shiv Sena which emerged victorious failed to form the government due to differences over power-sharing.

Later, BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in Maharashtra Assembly polls with 105 seats declined to stake the claim.

Shiv Sena which bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Assembly was asked to express its willingness to form the government. However, they failed to do in the stipulated time and did not get additional time from Governor to submit letters of support from the NCP and Congress.

The NCP has 54 MLAs is currently a discussion with its alliance partner Congress to support Shiv Sena and to cross halfway mark of 145.

Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, shiv sena, bhagat singh koshiyari, aaditya thackeray
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

A complaint has been filed against the Hyderabad MP for his controversial remarks. (Photo: File)

Asaduddin Owaisi 'has his own agenda': BJP leader on Ayodhya order remark

A parliamentary panel has urged the government to upgrade the infrastructure for cancer treatment and make it affordable by enlarging the network of a leading healthcare institute, as it expressed concern over nearly two-thirds of the patients dying in the country. (Photo: File)

Make cancer treatment affordable, upgrade infrastructure: Parliamentary panel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had convened the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the stalemate in the state after the BJP opted out of the race, having bitterly fought with ally Shiv Sena over the chief minister’s chair. (Photo: File)

Union Cabinet recommends Prez Rule in Maharashtra amid stalemate

He will take part in the BRICS business forum closing ceremony and the plenary sessions of the BRICS Summit. (Photo: File)

PM Modi chairs cabinet meeting ahead of his departure for BRICS Summit

MOST POPULAR

1

Asus Zenbook Flip 14 review: A 360-degree all rounder

2

Is this the mind-blowing iPhone 12 we have been waiting for?

3

Top smartphones to buy right now under Rs 20,000

4

14 incredible things Artificial Intelligence can do right now

5

3 iPhone 12 features that could make or break Apple

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham