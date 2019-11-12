Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019 | Last Update : 12:56 PM IST

Prez accepts Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant's resignation from Cabinet

President directed that Prakash Javadekar be assigned charge of Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises too.

Sawant's resignation has been accepted on advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the spokesperson. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant from the Union council of ministers with immediate effect, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said.

Sawant's resignation has been accepted on advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the spokesperson.

As advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Union minister Prakash Javadekar be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises in addition to his existing portfolios, the spokesperson added.

