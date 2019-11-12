Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019 | Last Update : 04:38 PM IST

India, All India

PM Modi chairs cabinet meeting ahead of his departure for BRICS Summit

PTI/ANI
Published : Nov 12, 2019, 2:56 pm IST
Updated : Nov 12, 2019, 2:56 pm IST

Modi will be visiting Brazil on November 13 and 14 to attend 11th BRICS summit and will have bilateral meetings with Putin and Xi Jinping.

He will take part in the BRICS business forum closing ceremony and the plenary sessions of the BRICS Summit. (Photo: File)
 He will take part in the BRICS business forum closing ceremony and the plenary sessions of the BRICS Summit. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, apparently to discuss the political situation in Maharashtra. The meeting was convened amid an ongoing political stalemate in the state where no party has been able to form the government so far after the assembly election last month. The prime minister is to leave for Brazil this afternoon to attend the BRICS summit.

PM Modi will be visiting Brazil on November 13 and 14 to attend the 11th BRICS summit and will also have bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Chinese Premier Xi Jinping.

He will take part in the BRICS business forum closing ceremony and the plenary sessions of the BRICS Summit.

In the closed session, the discussions are expected to focus on challenges and opportunities for the exercise of national sovereignty in the contemporary world. This will be followed by the BRICS plenary session where the leaders will discuss the intra-BRICS cooperation for the economic development of BRICS societies.

Prime Minister Modi will also participate in the meeting of the BRICS leaders with BRICS Business Council where Chairman of the Brazilian BRICS Business Council and the President of the new Development Bank are expected to submit reports.

A BRICS MoU between Trade and Investment Promotion agencies is expected to be signed. The summit will end with a joint declaration.

BRICS brings together five major emerging economies comprising 42 per cent of the world's population, having 23 percent of the global GDP.

BRICS cooperation has two pillars including consultations on issues of mutual interest through the meeting of leaders and ministers as well as cooperation through the meeting of senior officials in various areas.

Tags: brics, narendra modi, gdp
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

A complaint has been filed against the Hyderabad MP for his controversial remarks. (Photo: File)

Asaduddin Owaisi 'has his own agenda': BJP leader on Ayodhya order remark

A parliamentary panel has urged the government to upgrade the infrastructure for cancer treatment and make it affordable by enlarging the network of a leading healthcare institute, as it expressed concern over nearly two-thirds of the patients dying in the country. (Photo: File)

Make cancer treatment affordable, upgrade infrastructure: Parliamentary panel

(Photo: File)

Shiv Sena moves SC against Maha Governor denying request for time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had convened the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the stalemate in the state after the BJP opted out of the race, having bitterly fought with ally Shiv Sena over the chief minister’s chair. (Photo: File)

Union Cabinet recommends Prez Rule in Maharashtra amid stalemate

MOST POPULAR

1

Asus Zenbook Flip 14 review: A 360-degree all rounder

2

Is this the mind-blowing iPhone 12 we have been waiting for?

3

Top smartphones to buy right now under Rs 20,000

4

14 incredible things Artificial Intelligence can do right now

5

3 iPhone 12 features that could make or break Apple

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham