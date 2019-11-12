Muslim League unhappy with Ayodhya verdict

While it accepted the Supreme Court judgment, it said the minority community felt that it was not given justice.

KOZHIKODE/New Delhi: The IUML has expressed its unhappiness over the Ayodhya verdict and decided to seek legal remedies. While it accepted the Supreme Court judgment, it said the minority community felt that it was not given justice.

This view emerged at a meeting of the high-power committee of the Indian Union Muslim League held here on Monday. The IUML decided to discuss with like-minded community groups and organisations the steps to be taken to get maximum justice to the community. A committee was formed with Khader Moideen, national president of the party, as chairman to form a platform at the national level to get a better verdict.

IUML national organising secretary E.T. Muhammed Basheer told this newspaper that the community has the freedom to seek legal remedies. “We respect the judiciary and its verdict, but we have the freedom to seek a better verdict,” he said. The meeting was chaired by IUML president Syed Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal.

Meanwhile, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said the Supreme Court’s verdict was welcomed by “one and all” in the country as citizens have responded peacefully since the judgement was announced.

Pointing out that the past few days have been tranquil across the country, the founder of the Art of Living Foundation said, “That means people have really welcomed this great judgment. It has been welcomed by one and all.”

He was speaking at the 12th International Women Entrepreneurial Challen-ge Awards & Conference.

“It has been a long-standing, unresolved conflict between two communities. In India, it was a thorn in the harmonious relationship between two communities,” Shankar said.

The land dispute had been going on for over a century and has for long polarised the country and frayed the secular tapestry of Indian society.

“Today it is resolved and the same solution which I have been offering since 2003 proved to be right and the same solution has been now promulgated by the court as such,” the spiritual leader, who was part of the Supreme Court-appointed mediation panel in the case, said.