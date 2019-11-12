Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019 | Last Update : 08:40 AM IST

India, All India

Muslim League unhappy with Ayodhya verdict

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 12, 2019, 4:56 am IST
Updated : Nov 12, 2019, 4:56 am IST

While it accepted the Supreme Court judgment, it said the minority community felt that it was not given justice.

Indian Union Muslim League
 Indian Union Muslim League

KOZHIKODE/New Delhi: The IUML has expressed its unhappiness over the Ayodhya verdict and decided to seek legal remedies. While it accepted the Supreme Court judgment, it said the minority community felt that it was not given justice.

This view emerged at a meeting of the high-power committee of the Indian Union Muslim League held here on Monday. The IUML decided to discuss with like-minded community groups and organisations the steps to be taken to get maximum justice to the community. A committee was formed with Khader Moideen, national president of the party, as chairman to form a platform at the national level to get a better verdict.

IUML national organising secretary E.T. Muhammed Basheer told this newspaper that the community has the freedom to seek legal remedies. “We respect the judiciary and its verdict, but we have the freedom to seek a better verdict,” he said. The meeting was chaired by IUML president Syed Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal.

Meanwhile, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said the Supreme Court’s verdict was welcomed by “one and all” in the country as citizens have responded peacefully since the judgement was announced.

Pointing out that the past few days have been tranquil across the country, the founder of the Art of Living Foundation said, “That means people have really welcomed this great judgment. It has been welcomed by one and all.”

He was speaking at the 12th International Women Entrepreneurial Challen-ge Awards & Conference.

“It has been a long-standing, unresolved conflict between two communities. In India, it was a thorn in the harmonious relationship between two communities,” Shankar said.

The land dispute had been going on for over a century and has for long polarised the country and frayed the secular tapestry of Indian society.

“Today it is resolved and the same solution which I have been offering since 2003 proved to be right and the same solution has been now promulgated by the court as such,” the spiritual leader, who was part of the Supreme Court-appointed mediation panel in the case, said.

Tags: ayodhya verdict, supreme court

Latest From India

Former chief EC TN Seshan (Photo: Twitter)

Former CEC TN Seshan’s mortal remains consigned to flames

A second militant was killed in the fire fight raging in Jammu and Kashmir’s northern Bandipore district since Sunday morning. (Representational | PTI)

2nd militant shot dead in J&K’s Bandipore firefight

Onlookers gather at the accident site where a Multi-Modal Transport System train collided with a passenger train between Kacheguda and Malakpet stations in Hyderabad on Monday. An injured passenger (inset) is taken to a hospital for treatment. (Photo: PTI)

16 hurt as 2 trains collide in Hyderabad, driver rescued

AIMIM leader and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Sedition case against Asaduddin Owaisi over remark

MOST POPULAR

1

WhatsApp may ban you for life if you belong to these groups

2

HIFIMAN TWS600 review: Finally, an AirPods killer!

3

Samsung Galaxy S11 to come in three sizes, five variants

4

Check out everything new in WhatsApp beta 2.19.327

5

WhatsApp breaking basic function on recent OnePlus handsets

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham