Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019 | Last Update : 04:37 PM IST

India, All India

Maharashtra debacle haunts BJP as Jharkhand allies act up

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 12, 2019, 1:07 pm IST
Updated : Nov 12, 2019, 1:07 pm IST

Unhappy with the number of seats being offered by the BJP, Ram Vilas Paswan’s LJP has decided to go it alone in 50 of the 81 seats.

LJP leader and Paswan’s son Chirag tweeted on Tuesday that the party would release the first list of candidates by evening. In 2014, the LJP had contested only one seat and lost. (Photo: PTI)
 LJP leader and Paswan’s son Chirag tweeted on Tuesday that the party would release the first list of candidates by evening. In 2014, the LJP had contested only one seat and lost. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: After the Maharashtra debacle on seat sharing with ally Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jharkhand allies are in no mood to be short-changed for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Unhappy with the number of seats being offered by the BJP, Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has decided to go it alone in 50 of the 81 seats.

LJP leader and Paswan’s son Chirag tweeted on Tuesday that the party would release the first list of candidates by evening. In 2014, the LJP had contested only one seat and lost.

Another ally, the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), has rebuffed BJP’s offer of 9 seats and announced candidates in 12.

A defiant AJSU has already fielded a candidate in the Chakradharpur Assembly seat, for which the BJP has named its state chief Laxman Gilua.

The AJSU had asked for 19 seats to contest in Jharkhand, but the BJP was not willing to give more than nine, sources said. Out of the AJSU’s 12 candidates, four will be in close fights with the BJP – in Simaria, Sindri, Mandu and Chakradharpur.

On Sunday, the BJP had put on hold its second list after releasing the first list of 52 names as the party was negotiating with AJSU for a formula that would be acceptable to both.

In the last state election, the BJP contested 72 seats, AJSU eight and LJP one seat. The BJP took home 37, the AJSU five, but LJP scored a duck.

The state would go to polls in five phases from November 30 and counting would be held on December 23. The term of the 81-member Assembly will end on January 5, 2020.

Tags: jharkhand assembly elections 2019, bjp, ljp, ajsu
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

A complaint has been filed against the Hyderabad MP for his controversial remarks. (Photo: File)

Asaduddin Owaisi 'has his own agenda': BJP leader on Ayodhya order remark

A parliamentary panel has urged the government to upgrade the infrastructure for cancer treatment and make it affordable by enlarging the network of a leading healthcare institute, as it expressed concern over nearly two-thirds of the patients dying in the country. (Photo: File)

Make cancer treatment affordable, upgrade infrastructure: Parliamentary panel

(Photo: File)

Shiv Sena moves SC against Maha Governor denying request for time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had convened the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the stalemate in the state after the BJP opted out of the race, having bitterly fought with ally Shiv Sena over the chief minister’s chair. (Photo: File)

Union Cabinet recommends Prez Rule in Maharashtra amid stalemate

MOST POPULAR

1

Asus Zenbook Flip 14 review: A 360-degree all rounder

2

Is this the mind-blowing iPhone 12 we have been waiting for?

3

Top smartphones to buy right now under Rs 20,000

4

14 incredible things Artificial Intelligence can do right now

5

3 iPhone 12 features that could make or break Apple

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham