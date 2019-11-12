Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019 | Last Update : 03:45 AM IST

India, All India

Governor invites NCP, President’s rule looms

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY AND BHAGWAN PARAB
Published : Nov 12, 2019, 3:39 am IST
Updated : Nov 12, 2019, 3:39 am IST

The NCP-Congress was the second largest pre-poll alliance after the BJP-Shiv Sena and together have 98 MLAs.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari
 Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari

New Delhi/Mumbai: In a fresh twist to the Maharashtra political saga, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday invited Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party to explore government formation after the Shiv Sena failed to muster the requisite numbers within the 24 hours allotted to it as the Congress remained undecided on extending support to it.

The NCP-Congress was the second largest pre-poll alliance after the BJP-Shiv Sena and together have 98 MLAs. They would definitely need the support of Shiv Sena, which has 56 MLAs, to form a government in the state.

The big question now is whether the Shiv Sena, which failed to muster the numbers after the Congress did not give it a letter of support, would agree to prop up an NCP-Congress government.

While claiming that it was undecided on extending support to a Shiv Sena government, the Congress after a series of meetings since Monday morning, including of its all-powerful Congress Working Committee, issued an official statement saying that it would continue “discussions with the NCP”.

While NCP president Sharad Pawar has been in constant touch with the top Congress leadership, including party president Sonia Gandhi, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackerey also called up Mrs Gandhi seeking support.

Congress sources said the party was deeply divided on supporting the Sena, which is seen as a ideological rival. While a section (read the Maharashtra leadership) felt that not only should the Congress support a Sena government to keep the BJP out of power, it should also join the government to revive the party in the state, the other section, which has many leaders from the south, specially Kerala, felt that it should not compromise on ideology and mate with a Hindutva party.

However, a senior leader maintained that the Congress was in-principle ready to support the Shiv Sena-NCP. But it remained unclear why the party dithered at the last minute.

Even as the Congress’ top leaders were deliberating on extending support, Shiv Sena’s newly-elected MLA and the Thackerey family scion Aditya Thackerey met the governor and sought more time to get the letters of support. The governor rejected the request and within half-an-hour invited the next largest party, NCP, to form the government.

Following this, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik told reporters in Mumbai that party leader Ajit Pawar and Chagan Bhujbal have gone to meet governor Koshiyari and get the letter of invitation.

In case the NCP-Congress too fail to muster the numbers, then the state would be heading towards President’s rule with the governor having explored all possibilities of government formation.

However, politically the situation remained positive for an alternative formation to take shape as none of the parties would want fresh elections, specially the Shiv Sena which divorced its long-time ally BJP over claims to the chief ministers’ chair. Its lone minister in the Union Cabinet, Arvind Sawant, resigned Monday morning.

Some Congress leaders maintained that though Mrs Gandhi gave “in-principle” okay to support the Shiv Sena, the deal got stuck on some tough bargaining. They said that it was Sharad Pawar who was dealing with the Shiv Sena, and the Congress would let him handle all negotiations.

According to the sources, one of the formulae thrashed out by the NCP included Uddhav Thackarey as the chief minister, Ajit Pawar as the deputy chief minister, Congress getting the Speaker’s chair and 14 ministers of each party.

However, the NCP-Congress wanted two deputy chief ministers, one each for their parties. The Shiv Sena also offered only six ministers to the Congress.

In the recently concluded elections to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and the Congress 44. Monday was the 18th day of stalemate of government formation in the state. Both Shiv Sena and the Congress have kept their MLAs in resorts in Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

The political drama is likely to continue tomorrow with further discussions likely to take place between the NCP and Congress.

“The governor had called us as the third largest party and asked our willingness and ability to form the government. We have told him that we will consult our alliance partner Congress and get back as early as possible,” said senior NCP leader Jayant Patil.

Tags: bhagat singh koshyari, sharad pawar

Latest From India

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval (Photo: PTI/File)

CDS choice: Govt might look at field commanders

India’s first woman freedom fighter, Rani Abbakka Chowta (Paintings from the Ullal Museum)

Rani Abbakka Chowta was India’s first woman freedom fighter

Cops stop Jawaharlal Nehru University students during a protest over the hostel-fee hike and the administrations alleged anti-students policy in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

JNU students protest over fee hike, dress code

'Nishank' along with Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had gone to All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) to attend the Jawaharlal Nehru University's third convocation. While Naidu left the premises before the protest escalated, Nishank had to stay inside. (Photo: File | PTI)

HRD minister stuck inside auditorium for over 6 hours as JNU students protest

MOST POPULAR

1

WhatsApp may ban you for life if you belong to these groups

2

HIFIMAN TWS600 review: Finally, an AirPods killer!

3

Samsung Galaxy S11 to come in three sizes, five variants

4

Check out everything new in WhatsApp beta 2.19.327

5

WhatsApp breaking basic function on recent OnePlus handsets

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham