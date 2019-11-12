Former CEC TN Seshan’s mortal remains consigned to flames

Seshan has left behind a rich legacy for the Commission and will continue to inspire us at the EC.

Chennai: Former chief EC T.N. Seshan, who pioneered far reaching electoral reforms in the country and edged out money and muscle power from the poll arena, was cremated here on Monday.

Seshan, who helmed the EC for six long years between 1990 and 1996, was cremated at the Besant Nagar electric crematorium here after a host of leaders and well wishers paid floral tributes at his Alwarpet residence.

He was 86 and died following a cardiac arrest at 9.45 PM on Sunday. After family members performed the last rites, Seshan’s mortal remains were consigned to flames with close relatives and well wishers in attendance. Deputy election commissioner Sudeep Jain flew down from Delhi and conveyed condolences at their residence, Seshan’s family told PTI. In a condolence message, the EC said, “Seshan redefined the very grammar of the electoral process...He redeemed the autonomy and authority that the Constitution has bestowed upon ECI under Article 324 of the Constitution.” From a career bureaucrat, he repositioned himself as “chief election commissioner of India” who reminded people the power of vote. “He will remain an icon for EC and the nation forever. Seshan has left behind a rich legacy for the Commission and will continue to inspire us at the EC. We pray for the noble departed soul and convey our profound condolences,” chief EC, Sunil Arora and election commissioners Sushil Chandra and Ashok Lavasa said in their condolence.