Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019 | Last Update : 12:56 PM IST

India, All India

'Academic emergency' at varsity: JNU students demand VC's removal as teachers extend support

PTI
Published : Nov 12, 2019, 10:07 am IST
Updated : Nov 12, 2019, 10:07 am IST

The students alleged the varsity is facing an 'academic emergency' created by the administration.

The protesting students of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) have said the varsity is facing an "academic emergency" and demanded the removal of V-C M Jagadesh Kumar "for his inability to carry out the role of a Vice Chancellor in any reasonable and democratic manner". (Photo: PTI)
 The protesting students of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) have said the varsity is facing an "academic emergency" and demanded the removal of V-C M Jagadesh Kumar "for his inability to carry out the role of a Vice Chancellor in any reasonable and democratic manner". (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The protesting students of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) have said the varsity is facing an "academic emergency" and demanded the removal of V-C M Jagadesh Kumar "for his inability to carry out the role of a Vice Chancellor in any reasonable and democratic manner".

They also reiterated their demand for the withdrawal of draft hostel manual.

The students' union has been on a strike for close to a fortnight against demanding withdrawal of the draft hostel manual, in which service charges of Rs 1,700 were introduced and the one-time refundable mess security fee has been hiked from Rs 5,500 to Rs 12,000.

The rent for a single-seater room has been increased from Rs 20 per month to Rs 600 per month, while rent for a double-seater room has been increased to Rs 300 per month from Rs 10 per month.

The draft hostel manual also has provisions for dress code and curfew timings, the students' union alleged, even as the administration denied these two claims.

On Monday, the protests against the issue escalated with students marching from JNU campus to the AICTE building, breaking barricades, where the third convocation of the varsity was being held.

They protested for close to nine hours and the air resonated with slogans of "Humein chahiye Azaadi curfew se, dress code se" to the thumping of dhaplis.

The students' union also had the support of other parties like BAPSA,Kshatra RJD and Congress-backed NSUI.

After the protest got over at 7 pm outside the AICTE building, the students moved back to the varsity campus and said they will continue the strike.

In a statement, they said, "Due to the 999 per cent fee hike that is being imposed on us, the University today faces an unprecedented crisis, with an overwhelming number of its students facing a threat to their academic future."

"For a university where a majority of students come from the most marginalized backgrounds in this country, it no wonder that many of the degree receiving students participating in the convocation also joined the protest," they said.

The students' union office-bearers also submitted a memorandum of demands to HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', who was stuck inside the venue for close to six hours due to the protests.

"While the MHRD Minister met the Students Union, it is shameful that the VC continued to hide and refused to meet the students," they said.

The students alleged the varsity is facing an "academic emergency"created by the administration.

Reiterating their demands, they said that a meeting on hostel rules be reconvened in the presence of student representatives and all "regressive parts" pertaining to clothing/timings/etc be revoked.

"The 999 per cent fee hike from 2,740 to 30,100 annually must be rolled back immediately," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) on Monday extended support to the protesting students' union and demanded the varsity's vice-chancellor step down.

The JNUTA Teachers' held a meeting on the campus and unanimously adopted resolution "condemning the brutal police action against peacefully protesting JNU students which severely injured a large number of them".

They teachers also demanded that the JNU Vice Chancellor "at whose behest this action was undertaken" step down from his position.

"The police action was clearly only to defend the obstinate refusal of the Vice Chancellor to engage in any dialogue with students on their concerns," they said.

The JNUTA was of the collective view that the changes in the hostel manual and the steep increase in hostel charges are unacceptable, they said. "It is the University's responsibility to provide residential and mess facilities to students at reasonable cost and hostels cannot be run on a self-financing principle as the new Hostel Manual proposes," they said.

Tags: jnu, students, protest, teachers, vp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

As the Maharashtra crisis continue after the Shiv Sena failed to stake claim, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that he would speak to Congress over the delay in government formation in Maharashtra. (Photo: File)

NCP, Cong to take decision collectively: Ajit Pawar on Maha govt formation

Senior BJP leader Anil Vij on Monday slammed Congress' Navjot Singh Sidhu for praising Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Kartarpur corridor inauguration ceremony and for allegedly seeking to present the Pakistani leadership on a higher pedestal than India's. (Photo: File)

BJP's Anil Vij demands apology from Sidhu for praising Pak PM Imran Khan

Delhi's air quality worsened again and slipped into the 'severe' category on Tuesday morning. (Photo: File)

Delhi's air quality worsens again, slips into 'severe' category

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Perarivalan will be out on Tuesday from the Central Prison Vellore on parole. (Photo: ANI)

Convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case Perarivalan to be out on parole today

MOST POPULAR

1

Is this the mind-blowing iPhone 12 we have been waiting for?

2

Top smartphones to buy right now under Rs 20,000

3

14 incredible things Artificial Intelligence can do right now

4

3 iPhone 12 features that could make or break Apple

5

WhatsApp may ban you for life if you belong to these groups

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham