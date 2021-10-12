Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021 | Last Update : 09:29 AM IST

  India   All India  12 Oct 2021  Odisha capital turns COVID hotbed, night curfew back
India, All India

Odisha capital turns COVID hotbed, night curfew back

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Oct 12, 2021, 7:36 am IST
Updated : Oct 12, 2021, 7:36 am IST

Khurdha district continued to report the highest single-day cases with 208 persons contracting the virus in the last 24 hours

The state administration on Monday announced night curfew in both the cities from 8 pm to 5 am till October 20. (Representational image: Twitter)
 The state administration on Monday announced night curfew in both the cities from 8 pm to 5 am till October 20. (Representational image: Twitter)

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha capital Bhubaneswar has turned out to be a hotbed of Covid-19 infections as the city currently has a little over 40 per cent of the state’s total active cases. This was informed by state director of health services, Dr Bijay Mohapatra, on Monday.

Concerned over the high caseload in Bhubaneswar and its adjoining city Cuttack, the state administration on Monday announced night curfew in both the cities from 8 pm to 5 am till October 20.

 

In Bhubaneswar and Cuttack cities, shops and malls shall remain open from 5 am to 8 pm from October 11 to 20.

“All religious festivals, festivities and functions shall be held/ celebrated/ observed as per the guidelines issued by the state government on August 9,” said Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissioner of Police Soumendra Priyadarshi.
The state on Tuesday reported 448 fresh cases, taking the state’s Covid-19 caseload to 10,32,144. The newly infected persons included 59 below 18 years of age. Of the total fresh cases detected from 27 districts, 259 are quarantine cases and 189 local contacts.

Khurdha district continued to report the highest single-day cases with 208 persons contracting the virus in the last 24 hours. Cuttack district recorded 48 fresh cases.

 

A total of 63,887 samples were tested on Monday. The Test Positivity Rate for the day was recorded at 0.70 per cent.

While the total number of active cases stood at 5,087, as many as 10,18,749 persons have recovered from the disease. With six more new deaths, the total number of fatalities in the state shot up to 8,255.

“The second wave is yet to be over... A few days ago, the government of India even said that the second wave is still in prevalence in several parts of the country. However, one positive thing is that the cases aren’t showing any upward trend here,” said the health director Dr Mohapatra.

Stating that lives are more important than festivals, the director said, “We have been continuously telling for the last three months that there is a need to avoid gatherings during the festive season. The virus will spread if there is overcrowding.”

 

Tags: odisha covid-19 restrictions, covid update, night curfew
Location: India, Odisha

Latest From India

Activists of Youth Congress hold placards during a silent protest in New Delhi on October 11, 2021, days after at least eight people died in an incident involving protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. (Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

Congress observes 'silent protests' demanding resignation of MoS Ajay Mishra

Mr Arya and his son, who represents the Nainital Assembly seat, joined the Congress in the presence of senior party leaders Harish Rawat, K.C. Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala in New Delhi and also met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi at his residence. (Twitter)

Jolt for BJP in Uttarakhand: Mantri, MLA son return to Cong

The officials said there are reports about presence of a group of heavily-armed terrorists in Chamrer forest after they managed to sneak from across the Line of Control (LoC). (Representational Image/PTI)

Five Army personnel killed in gunfight with terrorists in J-K's Poonch

Former J&K National Conference leaders Devender Rana and Surjit Singh Slathia join BJP in presence of Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Jitendra Singh. (Photo: ANI)

After resigning from NC, Devender Rana, Surjit Singh Slathia join BJP

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham