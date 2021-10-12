Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021 | Last Update : 06:30 PM IST

India permits to operate domestic airlines with 100 pc capacity from Oct 18

ANI
Published : Oct 12, 2021, 5:02 pm IST
Updated : Oct 12, 2021, 5:02 pm IST

Currently, the seating capacity in airlines is restricted to 85 per cent

Earlier today, the Ministry of Civil Aviation circulated a fresh circular to all airlines and airports in India, asking them to provide protocol courtesy support to Members of Parliament at airports. (AFP Photo)
 Earlier today, the Ministry of Civil Aviation circulated a fresh circular to all airlines and airports in India, asking them to provide protocol courtesy support to Members of Parliament at airports. (AFP Photo)

New Delhi: Amidst the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, India has permitted to operate domestic airlines with 100 per cent capacity from October 18.

Currently, the seating capacity in airlines is restricted to 85 per cent.

 

The official statement by the Ministry of Civil Aviation said, "After review of the current status of Scheduled Domestic Operations viz-a-viz passenger demand for air travel in terms of the purpose specified in the initial order dated May 21, 2020...it has been decided to restore the scheduled domestic air operations with effect from 18-10-2021 without any capacity restriction."

"The airlines airport operators shall however ensure that the guidelines to contain the spread of COVID are strictly adhered to and COVID appropriate behaviour is strictly enforced by them during the travel," said an official statement.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Civil Aviation circulated a fresh circular to all airlines and airports in India, asking them to provide protocol courtesy support to Members of Parliament at airports.

 

