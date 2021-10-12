Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021 | Last Update : 11:12 AM IST

  India   All India  12 Oct 2021  India logs 14,313 fresh COVID cases, lowest in 224 days, 181 new deaths
India, All India

India logs 14,313 fresh COVID cases, lowest in 224 days, 181 new deaths

PTI
Published : Oct 12, 2021, 10:27 am IST
Updated : Oct 12, 2021, 10:27 am IST

The active cases have declined to 2,14,900 comprising 0.63 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020

A BMC health worker takes swab sample of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (PTI/Shashank Parade)
 A BMC health worker takes swab sample of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (PTI/Shashank Parade)

New Delhi: India recorded 14,313 fresh coronavirus cases, the lowest in 224 days, taking the infection tally to 3,39,85,920 on Tuesday, while the national Covid recovery rate increased to 98.04 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

The death toll reached 4,50,963 with 181 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

 

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 18 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 107 consecutive days now.

The active cases have declined to 2,14,900 comprising 0.63 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.04 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 12,447 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

A total of 11,81,766 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the number of cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 58,50,38,043.

 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 43 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.48 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 109 days, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,33,20,057, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

Over 95.89 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Tags: india covid update, coronavirus cases in india, covid deaths, recovery rate
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Activists of Youth Congress hold placards during a silent protest in New Delhi on October 11, 2021, days after at least eight people died in an incident involving protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. (Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

Congress observes 'silent protests' demanding resignation of MoS Ajay Mishra

The state administration on Monday announced night curfew in both the cities from 8 pm to 5 am till October 20. (Representational image: Twitter)

Odisha capital turns COVID hotbed, night curfew back

Mr Arya and his son, who represents the Nainital Assembly seat, joined the Congress in the presence of senior party leaders Harish Rawat, K.C. Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala in New Delhi and also met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi at his residence. (Twitter)

Jolt for BJP in Uttarakhand: Mantri, MLA son return to Cong

The officials said there are reports about presence of a group of heavily-armed terrorists in Chamrer forest after they managed to sneak from across the Line of Control (LoC). (Representational Image/PTI)

Five Army personnel killed in gunfight with terrorists in J-K's Poonch

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham