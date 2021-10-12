Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021 | Last Update : 02:17 PM IST

  Expert Committee recommends Covaxin for children, DGCI nod awaited
India, All India

Expert Committee recommends Covaxin for children, DGCI nod awaited

THE ASIAN AGE. | DC WEB DESK
Published : Oct 12, 2021, 1:42 pm IST
Updated : Oct 12, 2021, 1:52 pm IST

The vaccine manufacturer had completed the Phase 2/3 trials of Covaxin for use in children under 18 years of age in mid-September

A health worker carries vials of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a health centre in New Dehi. (Photo: AFP/File)
 A health worker carries vials of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a health centre in New Dehi. (Photo: AFP/File)

New Delhi: A Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has recommended to the Drugs Controller General of India the use of Bharat Biotech's covid vaccine Covaxin for the children aged 2-18 years.

However, an approval from the DGCI is still awaited.

 

The vaccine manufacturer had completed the Phase 2/3 trials of Covaxin for use in children under 18 years of age in mid-September.

"Paediatric Covaxin just completed phase 2/3 trials. The data analysis is going on. We will be submitting the data ( to the regulator) by next week. The number of subjects is touching 1000," Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech International Ltd, Krishna Ella had said.

Meanwhile, the emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the vaccine has once again been delayed by the World Health Organisation, sources said. The sources further said that the UN public health agency has asked for more data from Bharat Biotech for Covaxin.

 

