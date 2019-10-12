Saturday, Oct 12, 2019 | Last Update : 03:50 AM IST

India, All India

Send SMSes, provide help if flights late, airlines told

THE ASIAN AGE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published : Oct 12, 2019, 3:14 am IST
Updated : Oct 12, 2019, 3:14 am IST

The DGCA also said the airlines must ensure the refund of airline tickets through travel agents or portals swiftly.

The airlines have been asked to send SMS to passengers in case of flight delays beyond 30 minutes or a change in boarding gate, and keep passengers regularly informed. (Photo: AFP/File)
 The airlines have been asked to send SMS to passengers in case of flight delays beyond 30 minutes or a change in boarding gate, and keep passengers regularly informed. (Photo: AFP/File)

New Delhi: Sending SMSes for delays in flights and change of gates, timely refunds, prompt grievance redressal, coordination with travel agents, and better communications are some of the steps the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation wants all domestic airlines to take immediately to reduce inconvenience to passengers.

At a meeting with the appellate authority and nodal officers of domestic airlines, DGCA Arun Kumar laid emphasis on adherence to the provisions of the Civil Aviation Requirem-ents (CAR) and asked them to be proactive in addressing the grievances of passengers.

Senior officials said the DGCA office receives several complaints from passengers on a daily basis and the meeting was an attempt to “improve things and do away with the chalta hai” attitude in the aviation sector.

The airlines have been asked to send SMS to passengers in case of flight delays beyond 30 minutes or a change in boarding gate, and keep passengers regularly informed.

“The airlines should make all efforts to send SMSes in case there is a flight delay beyond 30 minutes or there is a gate change at the airport. Airlines must send repeated SMS after every 30 minutes to keep passengers updated on flight delays/ cancellation/ boarding gate change,” the DGCA told the airlines.

In case of delays, the airlines were asked to arrange for water, refreshments and meals as per norms and all help should be provided to senior citizens and all fliers with reduced mobility. The CAR norms say airlines shall give these facilities if the passenger has checked in on time, and if the airline expects a delay of more than two hours from its original announced scheduled time of departure.

In addition, the airlines were asked to coordinate closely with travel agents. The travel agents now have to share the mobile numbers of travelling passengers with the airlines for flight information updates and all necessary assistance has to be provided to the passengers for their connecting flights.

The DGCA also said the airlines must ensure the refund of airline tickets through travel agents or portals swiftly. The airlines were told that prompt redressal of passenger complaints should be their top priority and must be attended to as per relevant CAR provisions. Complaints on the social media like Twitter, Facebook, etc., must be promptly attended to and resolved. Besides, airlines need to periodically update details of their nodal officers and appellant authority on their website.

The airlines were also asked to ensure proper conduct and behaviour of their employees towards passengers. “Any laxity in this will be viewed seriously,” the DGCA told the airlines.

Tags: civil aviation, dgca, smses

Latest From India

Chinese President Xi Jinping walking away from group of priests with poorna-kumbam at airport. (Photo: Asian Age)

‘Priests with poorna-kumbam not acknowledged by President’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Mamallapuram on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Tweets in Mandarin worries saffron camp

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MP police ordered to probe Shivraj Singh Chouhan

AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia

Scindia hits out at Kamal Nath over farm loan waivers

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Jesus shoe’: USD 3,000 sneakers filled with holy water sell out in minutes

2

Here's how you can enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh

3

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

4

Watch: Man, woman captured while abducting 8-month-old from UP bus stand

5

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham