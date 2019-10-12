Saturday, Oct 12, 2019 | Last Update : 03:51 AM IST

Scindia hits out at Kamal Nath over farm loan waivers

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Oct 12, 2019, 3:28 am IST
Updated : Oct 12, 2019, 3:28 am IST

AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia
Bhopal: AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia has taken potshots at the Kamal Nath government for having failed to fulfil the promise made by Congress to write off crop loans of farmers up to Rs 2 lakh each, creating a ripple in the ruling party.

Mr Scindia’s attack on Mr Nath incidentally came ahead of October 21 byelections to Jhabua (ST) Assembly constituency in MP, billed as crucial for the ‘minority’ Congress government in the state, for a victory for the ruling party in the bypolls would help it gain majority in the House.

Addressing party workers in Bhind in MP on Thursday, Mr Scindia lamented that the state government had failed so far to deliver on the promise made by Congress to waive crop loans of farmers up to Rs 2 lakh each.

“Crop loan up to Rs 50,000 each of the farmers could be waived whereas we have promised to write off farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh,” he said. Mr Scindia also took strong exception to the “failure” of the state government to release compensation to farmers who suffered crop loss.

Incidentally, Mr Scindia had a couple of days ago called for introspection by the top leadership of Congress to save the party from being doomed.

State PWD minister Saj-jan Singh Verma, known as staunch loyalist of the chief minister, on Friday pulled up Mr Scindia for attacking Mr Nath.

“Mr Scindia should know that Mr Nath is not only our chief minister but his chief minister too,” he remarked in a veiled snub to the veteran leader.

Meanwhile, Opposition BJP on Friday grabbed the opportunity to attack the Nath government on loan waiver issue.

“Mr Scindia has exposed the lie of the Kamal Nath government which claimed that it has fulfilled its loan waiver promise, by bringing truth to light.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had promised to waive farm loans within ten days of party coming to power in MP. It has been nine months since Congress came to power in the state, but the promise is yet to be fulfilled,” senior BJP leader Narottam Mishra said.

