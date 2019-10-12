Saturday, Oct 12, 2019 | Last Update : 03:18 PM IST

India, All India

Postpaid mobile phone services to resume from Monday in Kashmir

PTI
Published : Oct 12, 2019, 1:33 pm IST
Updated : Oct 12, 2019, 1:33 pm IST

The services were likely to be resumed on Saturday but a last minute technical hitch led to deferring of the resumption of services.

The state administration has been examining various options with regard to suspension of mobile phone services which have come in for severe criticism for causing hardships to some seven million residents of the Valley. (Photo: FIle)
 The state administration has been examining various options with regard to suspension of mobile phone services which have come in for severe criticism for causing hardships to some seven million residents of the Valley. (Photo: FIle)

Srinagar: In a major step in easing the 69 days lockdown in the Kashmir valley, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday announced restoration of all postpaid mobile phone services from Monday noon. Government spokesman and senior IAS officer Rohit Kansal told reporters that all postpaid mobile phones will be resorted from October 14 noon.

The services were likely to be resumed on Saturday but a last minute technical hitch led to deferring of the resumption of services. The subscribers will have to, however, wait for some more time for Internet services to resume in the Valley, officials said.

The state administration has been examining various options with regard to suspension of mobile phone services which have come in for severe criticism for causing hardships to some seven million residents of the Valley. At one point it was planned to open only BSNL services followed by allowing activating only incoming calls run by private telecom operators. The move comes barely days after the Centre issued an advisory opening the Valley for tourists.

Travel association bodies had approached the administration, saying that no tourist would like to come to the valley where no mobile phones working. The mobile services in Jammu and Kashmir were shut down on August 5 after the Centre announced in New Delhi the abrogation of the special status guaranteed to the state under Article 370 of the Constitution.

Partial fixed line telephony was resumed in the valley on August 17, and by September 4 all landlines, numbering nearly 50,000, were declared operational. In Jammu, the communication system was restored within days of the blockade and even mobile Internet was started around mid-August. However, after its misuse, the Internet facility on cellular phones was snapped on August 18.

Tags: kashmir issue, article 370, internet, phone services
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

Latest From India

The two leaders enjoyed a thrilling cultural performance at Shore Temple's complex in the evening. (Photo: File)

China President Xi Jinping wraps up Chennai visit, leaves for Nepal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that private CNG cars will not be exempted from the odd-even scheme, which is to be implemented between November 4 and 15. (Photo: File)

Women exempted, private CNG cars not from odd-even scheme: Arvind Kejriwal

Both Xi and Modi said the two countries need to look to the future. (Photo: MEA | Twitter)

India, China agree to set up new mechanism for trade, investment

Kerala police Chief Loknath Behra on Saturday expressed satisfaction over the ongoing probe into the case relating to the mysterious deaths of six members of a family near here. (Representational Image)

Probe into deaths of family members going on well: Kerala DGP

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Jesus shoe’: USD 3,000 sneakers filled with holy water sell out in minutes

2

Here's how you can enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh

3

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

4

Watch: Man, woman captured while abducting 8-month-old from UP bus stand

5

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham