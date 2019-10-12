Saturday, Oct 12, 2019 | Last Update : 11:21 AM IST

India, All India

PM Modi, Xi Jinping to hold delegation-level talks on day 2 in Tamil Nadu

ANI
Published : Oct 12, 2019, 9:57 am IST
Updated : Oct 12, 2019, 9:57 am IST

The two leaders will meet at the Tanjo Hall in Taj Fisherman's Cove for the second round of their informal talks.

Prime Minister Modi will also host a lunch for President Xi, following which the Chinese leader will proceed to Chennai airport where he will depart for a two-day state visit to Nepal. (Photo: MEA | Twitter)
 Prime Minister Modi will also host a lunch for President Xi, following which the Chinese leader will proceed to Chennai airport where he will depart for a two-day state visit to Nepal. (Photo: MEA | Twitter)

Chennai: After their "very open and cordial" talks on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet again on Saturday in the seaside town of Mahabalipuram near Chennai to continue their talks, which will be followed by delegation-level talks.

The two leaders will meet at the Tanjo Hall in Taj Fisherman's Cove for the second round of their informal talks.

Saturday’s meeting will focus on international and regional issues, announced Foreign Secretary Vijay K Gokhale and the two sides will also issue separate statements of the outcomes of the two-day informal summit between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi.

The focus of the meeting is likely to find ways to improve people-to-people contact, enhance trade and on how to maintain peace and tranquillity along the 3, 500-kilometre long India-China border.

Prime Minister Modi will also host a lunch for President Xi, following which the Chinese leader will proceed to Chennai airport where he will depart for a two-day state visit to Nepal.

Security in the capital of Tamil Nadu has been beefed up ahead of talks with security agencies put on high alert.

On Saturday, members of the Chinese diaspora gathered outside the hotel where President Xi Jinping is staying in Chennai. The enthusiastic crowd were seen waving the Chinese and Indian flag.

Saturday’s meeting between Xi and Modi will take forward the spirit of the first day of the informal summit during which personal rapport between the two leaders become evident.

On Saturday, Xi and Modi spend five hours of "quality time" and held discussions on a wide range of issues including the unbalanced trade that exists between the two countries and ways to counter radicalisation and terrorism.

Prime Minister Modi took the visiting Chinese dignitary to three iconic monuments - Arjuna's Penance, Krishna's Butter Ball and the Shore Temple in Mamallapuram- before settling down for a colourful performance.

During the tour, Modi also gave a guided tour of the monuments to Xi.

The two leaders enjoyed a thrilling cultural performance at Shore Temple's complex in the evening. The programme showcased the Indian classical dance forms of Kathakali and Bharatnatyam to fast-paced Carnatic music, highlighting the region's magnificent roots.

After the cultural performance, Modi hosted a special dinner for Xi. The one-on-one discussion over dinner lasted of 150 minutes, Ghokhle said.

Tags: narendra modi, xi jinping, india-china summit
Location: India, Tamil Nadu

Latest From India

Prime Minister Modi had earlier too spoken in favour of the exercise which not only keeps the body healthy but helps the environment. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: Modi goes plogging in TN to spread message of cleanliness

Telugu Desam Party has alleged that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy led YSRCP government is looting public money by

Ministers reaping benefits of public welfare scheme, it is 'loot' by YSRCP govt: TDP

The sources asked not to be named as the proposal was still under discussion. (Representational Image)

India may restrict imports of palm oil, other goods from Malaysia: report

The Chinese leader wore a full sleeve white shirt and black trousers. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi dons TN's 'veshti' as he welcomes Xi, wins praise from regional parties

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Jesus shoe’: USD 3,000 sneakers filled with holy water sell out in minutes

2

Here's how you can enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh

3

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

4

Watch: Man, woman captured while abducting 8-month-old from UP bus stand

5

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham