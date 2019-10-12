Saturday, Oct 12, 2019 | Last Update : 03:51 AM IST

India, All India

MP police ordered to probe Shivraj Singh Chouhan

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Oct 12, 2019, 3:29 am IST
Updated : Oct 12, 2019, 3:29 am IST

The minister alleged large scale corruptions in the implementation of the Rs 455 crore project.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
 Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday ordered a probe into alleged corruption in a massive plantation drive carried out along the banks of the Narmada by the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

State forest minister Umang Singh told repo-rters here that the Econo-mics Offence Wing (EOW) of the MP police has been asked to conduct a probe against Mr Chouhan, former state forest minister Gauri Shankar Shejwar and civil se-rvice and forest officers concerned of the state for their alle-ged invol-vement in the “plantation scam”.

The case pertains to July 2017 when Mr Chou-han, as chief minister of the state, had undertaken a drive to plant 6 crore saplings along the banks of Narmada in a day to make it to the Guinness Book of World Records.

The minister alleged large scale corruptions in the implementation of the Rs 455 crore project.

Citing purported references made by officials of Guinness Book of World Records on the project, he said only 4.5 percent saplings were planted in accordance with the parameters.

He further claimed that costly saplings were brought from Maharashtra and Gujarat for plantation during the drive and JCB machines were used to dig up pits.

Pits were not even dug up in several places, he added.

According to government records, over 1.21 lakh sites were identified for plantation and 7.10 crore saplings were planted whereas the data given by Guinness Book of World Records officials to state government said there were on 5540 plantation sites and over 2.20 crore saplings were eventually planted, the minister said.

BJP has however dismissed the charges describing it a “propaganda exercise’ by the Kamal Nath government launched ahead the October 21 by-elections to Jhabua assembly constituency in MP.

“The state government has earlier made a statement in the assembly ruling out any irregularity in the plantation drive”, BJP spokesman here Rajneesh Agrawal said.

Tags: madhya pradesh government, shivraj singh chouhan government

Latest From India

Chinese President Xi Jinping walking away from group of priests with poorna-kumbam at airport. (Photo: Asian Age)

‘Priests with poorna-kumbam not acknowledged by President’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Mamallapuram on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Tweets in Mandarin worries saffron camp

AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia

Scindia hits out at Kamal Nath over farm loan waivers

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: Twitter/ Rajnath Singh)

Rajnath says France visit will boost defence ties

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Jesus shoe’: USD 3,000 sneakers filled with holy water sell out in minutes

2

Here's how you can enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh

3

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

4

Watch: Man, woman captured while abducting 8-month-old from UP bus stand

5

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham