Saturday, Oct 12, 2019 | Last Update : 07:43 PM IST

India, All India

India, China agree to set up new mechanism for trade, investment

PTI
Published : Oct 12, 2019, 2:41 pm IST
Updated : Oct 12, 2019, 2:41 pm IST

The two leaders agreed that both countries should work together to deal with the challenge of terrorism.

Both Xi and Modi said the two countries need to look to the future. (Photo: MEA | Twitter)
 Both Xi and Modi said the two countries need to look to the future. (Photo: MEA | Twitter)

Mamallapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday agreed to set up a new mechanism for issues relating to trade and investment and felt the two countries should cooperate on important regional and global issues.

President Xi has said that China is ready to take concrete measures to reduce trade deficit, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told reporters at a briefing on the outcome of the second informal summit between the two leaders in this coastal town. Building on the 'Wuhan spirit', the prime minister spoke of "Chennai connect" for a new era of cooperation between India and China, he said.

Gokhale said a new mechanism will be set up for issues relating to trade and investment. President Xi has assured that India's concerns over Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) will be discussed, he said. Both Modi and Xi emphasised on importance of having rules-based global trading system, he said, both leaders felt that the two countries should cooperate on important regional and global issues Xi also talked about the need for enhancing defence cooperation, Gokhale said.

Both Xi and Modi said the two countries need to look to the future. The two leaders agreed that both countries should work together to deal with the challenge of terrorism, Gokhale said. Replying to a query, he said Kashmir issue was not raised and discussed at the informal summit. Prime Minister Modi had around five-and-half hours of one-on-one talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping spread over two days. It was followed by delegation level talks.

Tags: narendra modi, xi jinping, india-china summit
Location: India, Tamil Nadu

Latest From India

In the manifesto, the party has promised to set up 1,000 food joints across Maharashtra, where full meal will be made available at Rs 10. (Photo: ANI)

Shiv Sena releases manifesto, no mention of Aarey

The meeting was finalised after consultations with party leaders of the state. (Photo: File)

Rahul Gandhi to address a public meeting in Haryana on Monday

The five single-engine fitted boats were seized around 10.45 pm on Friday from the creek area near Kutch district. (Photo: Representational image)

Gujarat: BSF seizes five Pakistani boats at 'Harami Nala'

Ali will be produced in a local court, the SSP said, adding that police will seek a two-day remand for Ali. (Photo: File)

Raipur: Wanted SIMI operative held in Bodhgaya and Patna blasts case

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Jesus shoe’: USD 3,000 sneakers filled with holy water sell out in minutes

2

Here's how you can enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh

3

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

4

Watch: Man, woman captured while abducting 8-month-old from UP bus stand

5

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham