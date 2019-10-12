Former Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara's PA commits suicide

On Thursday, the Income Tax sleuths had conducted raids at around 30 premises linked to Parameshwara.

Lamenting the death, Parameshwara said he had told Ramesh to be courageous and face the situation boldly. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara's Personal Assistant (PA) Ramesh on Saturday allegedly committed suicide in Gnana Bharathi area of the city.

Ramesh was Parameshwara's PA for last eight years.

"He was found hanging from a tree in Jnana Bharathi Campus of Bengaluru University. More details awaited", said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru West.

On Friday, the Income Tax department continued conducting raids at the premises linked to former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara for the second consecutive day. The IT department claimed to have recovered Rs 4.52 Crores in the raids.

The IT department also conducted a raid at the premises of Siddhartha Medical College. The institution is run by a trust related to Parameshwara. It also raided the house of Parameshwara's nephew, Anand.

On Thursday, the Income Tax sleuths had conducted raids at around 30 premises linked to Parameshwara.

Further details in the suicide case are awaited.