Sunday, Sep 12, 2021 | Last Update : 03:29 PM IST

  India   All India  12 Sep 2021  Zydus Cadila to seek approval for two-dose regimen of its approved three-dose vaccine
India, All India

Zydus Cadila to seek approval for two-dose regimen of its approved three-dose vaccine

ANI
Published : Sep 12, 2021, 2:01 pm IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2021, 2:01 pm IST

The trials for the two-dose regimen are underway

Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D. (Photo: Zyduscadila/File)
 Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D. (Photo: Zyduscadila/File)

New Delhi: Considering the burden on healthcare and the expense of buying three doses, Zydus Cadila is planning to seek approval for the two-dose regimen of its needle-free COVID-19 vaccine, ZyCoV-D, days after the vaccine was approved by India's drugs regulator for emergency use in India on August 20.

The trials for the two-dose regimen are underway.

 

2mg of the vaccine has been prescribed in each dose of the present-day three-dose vaccine i.e. total of 6 mg. The company is now evaluating a 2 dose regime with 3mg in each dose.

The vaccine is said to be path-breaking as it is for the first time that a technologically advanced vaccine has been successfully developed on the Plasmid DNA platform for human use.

A plasmid DNA vaccine uses non-replicating DNA molecules. As per Zydus Cadila, the vaccine which when administered produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and elicits an immune response mediated by the cellular and humoral arm of the human immune system, which plays a vital role in protection from disease as well as viral clearance.

 

The platform because of its rapid plug-and-play technology can be easily adapted to deal with mutations in the virus, such as those already occurring. The company plans to manufacture 10-12 crore doses of ZyCoV-D annually.

The vaccine is stored at 2-8 degrees Celsius. Unlike Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that need to be stored at a very cold temperature, ZyCoV-D can be stored at 2 to 8 degrees. This vaccine is also effective against the Delta variant of COVID-19.

ZyCoV-D is needle-free and is administered intradermally which is done using PharmaJet, a needle-free applicator that ensures painless vaccination. This will help in administering the vaccine to kids.

 

The vaccine is likely to be available by early October, sources told ANI on Saturday.

Recently in an exclusive interview with ANI, Dr Sharvil Patel, Managing Director of Zydus Group said that the supply of the vaccine will start from October onwards.

"The supply of vaccine will begin by mid-September and from October onwards, the supply will be scaled up to one crore doses per month," Patel had said.

On expected supply of vaccine till December, Patel said the company is expecting to scale up 1 crore doses per month from October and it will supply 4-5 crore doses per month till January 2022.

"We can scale up production of a vaccine up to 1 crore a month from October at the new production plant, and it is expected to supply 4-5 million doses till January 2022," he had said.

 

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), with the administration of 72,86,883 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the cumulative figure of 73.82Cr (73,82,07,378) as per provisional reports till 7 am on Sunday. This has been achieved through 75,25,766 sessions, stated the ministry.

Currently, Covishield, Covaxin, and Sputnik V vaccines are being administered to the eligible population above 18 years.

Tags: zydus cadila, zydus cadila covid vaccine, zydus cadila vaccine, zycov-d
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A woman waits for her turn to get inoculated with a dose of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a temporary vaccination centre set up inside a school in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)

India reports 28,591 new Covid infections, 338 deaths

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar (PTI)

Narendra Singh Tomar reaches Gujarat, will discuss probable candidates for CM's post

Officials stand on the debris of the Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway while landing in Kozhikode. (Photo: PTI/File)

Pilot's non-adherence to SOP probable cause for Kozhikode plane crash: AAIB report

BJP leaders Vijay Rupani, BS Yediyurappa and Tirath Singh Rawat (from left to right). (ANI Photo)

Three CMs of BJP-ruled states resign in less than three months

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham