Tamil Nadu Opposition toughens anti-NEET stance as another aspirant hangs self

THE ASIAN AGE | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : Sep 12, 2020, 7:31 pm IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2020, 7:31 pm IST

The death comes days after another medical aspirant in Ariyalur in the state also allegedly committed suicide.

Representational image.
 Representational image.

A 19-year-old medical aspirant died of alleged suicide in Madurai on Saturday, apparently 'apprehensive' over the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET). The candidate's suicide drew sharp responses from Tamil Nadu political parties opposed to NEET.  

The victim, identified as Jothisri Durga, was found hanging at her residence and a purported suicide note left behind by her said she was 'apprehensive' though others had high 'hopes' on her, police said.

 

The death comes days after another medical aspirant in Ariyalur in the state also allegedly committed suicide.

Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam condoled the death of Jothishree. Her death took place just a day before the medical entrance test date. It is sad to know that students, the pillars of our future, were taking such extreme steps, lamented Pannerselvam in a tweet, urging parents to stand by students and help them face the challenges with fortitude.

Opposition up in arms

DMK President MK Stalin, in his Facebook page, said he was shocked to hear about the girl’s death. Suicide is not a solution, NEET is not a test, Stalin said.

 

Since the Centre was adamant in holding the NEET we do not know how many more lives we might lose, said MDMK general secretary Vaiko in a statement. Recalling the various cases of suicide by students fearing the outcome of NEET, he said NEET should be banned to save lives and uphold social justice.

Conveying his condolences to the family of the Jothishree, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss said she hanged herself out of fear of NEET after leaving a message. So far 15 NEET aspirants had committed suicide, he said in a statement. NEET helped private coaching centres to make money, he said, adding that the Centre should cancel the test at least for Tamil Nadu.

 

When would the time come to pay tributes to NEET, wondered DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran in a tweet, demanding the immediate cancellation of the test.

Would we be making this the last death for NEET, asked Makkal Needhi Maiyam founder Kamal Haasan in a tweet and said that it was our duty to give confidence and mental strength to our children. He also said that Centre and State should think about alternative ways for NEET.

Tags: tamil nadu, jee neet exams, student suicide
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

