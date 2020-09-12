Saturday, Sep 12, 2020 | Last Update : 02:14 PM IST

172nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,660,153

95,529

Recovered

3,624,375

73,057

Deaths

77,526

1,168

Maharashtra101568171502328724 Andhra Pradesh5476864467164779 Tamil Nadu4915714354228234 Karnataka4404113349997067 Uttar Pradesh2990452274424282 Delhi2097481781544687 West Bengal1963321690433828 Bihar155445139458797 Telangana154880121925950 Odisha146894112062669 Assam138339108330430 Gujarat110971915703181 Kerala10225573900411 Rajasthan99036819701207 Haryana8833268525932 Madhya Pradesh83619629361691 Punjab74616533082212 Jharkhand5904043329532 Chhatisgarh586432723518 Jammu and Kashmir5071234689854 Uttarakhand2922119428388 Goa2344518065276 Puducherry1902613783365 Tripura1830010734182 Himachal Pradesh8784582470 Manipur7579600244 Chandigarh7292460083 Arunachal Pradesh5825412610 Nagaland494637918 Meghalaya3447188924 Sikkim2026148611 Mizoram13797900
  India   All India  12 Sep 2020  ICMR shocker: India missed 80 corona cases for every one detected
India, All India

ICMR shocker: India missed 80 corona cases for every one detected

THE ASIAN AGE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published : Sep 12, 2020, 12:27 pm IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2020, 12:27 pm IST

By that reckoning, 40 per cent of the population has been exposed to the virus

A woman wearing white protective gear, mourns after taking a glimpse of her husband's body, a victim of COVID 19, at a cremation site in Guwahati on Sept. 10, 2020. Experts caution that India's outbreak is entering a more dangerous phase as the virus spreads to smaller towns and villages. (AP)
 A woman wearing white protective gear, mourns after taking a glimpse of her husband's body, a victim of COVID 19, at a cremation site in Guwahati on Sept. 10, 2020. Experts caution that India's outbreak is entering a more dangerous phase as the virus spreads to smaller towns and villages. (AP)

Hyderabad: The Indian Council of Medical Research reckons, on the basis of its seroprevalence survey done in May-June, that 40 per cent of the Indian population is already exposed to the SARS-Cov 2 virus.

But the really scary part is this: for every confirmed case detected, there are 80-130 missed cases of coronavirus infection. 

 

On Saturday morning, India's caseload, as per official state records, was 46.6 million. If multiplied it by ICMR's lower-range figure of 80, there are you'd have 372.8 million.

These are the results of India's first nationwide study of coronavirus infections. The study dates back to the May-June period when the pandemic was a gathering storm.

These missing cases include asymptomatic, mild or severe cases and deaths due  to COVID-19.

In contrast, the US is estimated to have 10 missed cases for every one confirmed case.

So why did we miss them? Indian Council of Medical Research says we missed the missed cases because we tested only those who had symptoms of severe and acute respiratory infection.

 

There is also a large variation in the testing methodology used by the states. Tests were carried out only on those people who showed symptoms and their contacts but community testing was not carried out which would have given a more accurate picture of the spread.

The missed cases mean that we missed a lot of COVID-19 deaths too. The ICMR findings show that mortality data is incomplete as many deaths were not attributed to Covid-19.

These findings have been published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research. 

Throwing back to May, the study found that there were a cumulative 64,68,388 infections.

ICMR recommends that implementing context-specific containment measures including testing of all asymptomatic cases, isolating positive cases and tracing high-risk contacts is important to slow the transmission rate and overburdening of health systems.

 

Dr A. Velumani, scientist and managing director of Thyrocare Technologies Limited, said, “The exposure rate in May and June shows that the infection has spread in the population. Antibody prevalence as of September is 27 per cent. The movement of the virus has been very fast and we have to now look at controlling deaths. With greater unlocking the number of cases will rise but the number of deaths must not increase. Focus has to be on how to reduce 
mortality.”

Tags: indian council of medical research, icmr, coronavirus seroprevalence, india coronavirus

Latest From India

PM Narendra Modi.

BJP's new target: A million ‘happy birthday’ selfie videos on PM Narendra Modi's birthday

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Sonia rejigs Congress Working Committee; Rahul's stamp evident in restructure

Retired Navy officer Madan Sharma. (ANI)

Mumbai Police arrest Sena worker for assaulting ex-Navyman over sharing Uddhav's cartoon

A health worker opens a rapid antigen test kit during a Covid-19 coronavirus screening for frontline civic staff in Mumbai on September 10, 2020. (AFP)

Maharashtra crosses 10 lakh-mark in total COVID-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham