Thursday, Sep 12, 2019 | Last Update : 08:47 AM IST

India, All India

UK relaxes norms for foreign students

THE ASIAN AGE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published : Sep 12, 2019, 12:32 am IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2019, 7:19 am IST

The move is going to benefit Indian students in a big way as 32 per cent of the total Tier 2 (Work Visa) in the UK is taken by Indians.

The “graduate route” will provide an opportunity for international students who have been awarded their degree to stay and work in the UK at any skill level for two years. (Representational image)
 The “graduate route” will provide an opportunity for international students who have been awarded their degree to stay and work in the UK at any skill level for two years. (Representational image)

New Delhi: Easing immigration norms to allow international students, including that from India to work after completion of studies, the United Kingdom on Wednesday announced a new two-year, post-study work visa regime to give them enough time to look for jobs. The move is going to benefit Indian students in a big way as 32 per cent of the total Tier 2 (Work Visa) in the UK is taken by Indians.

“This is a very positive news for Indian students . The new route will allow them more time to look for work and there is no restriction on the type or level of work they can do. New norms will benefit students who are finishing their courses next summer,” said Jan Thomson, British deputy high commissioner to India.

The UK is facing a shortage of professionals in various sectors leading to easing out of restrictions on hiring. British High Commission (BHC) officials said that specialists in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics), architecture, web design are much needed in the UK.

In 2012, then UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced new immigration rules, cutting down post-education stay for international students by giving them only four to six month’s time to look for jobs. This had led to huge fall in the number of international students applying in UK universities, particularly from India.

However, through the new immigration rules, the UK is expecting to made amends and attract more international students. Ms Thomson added that the British government has removed restrictions having like Ph.D degree for Tier 2 visa, which is popular among Indian students. Tier 2 is the main immigration route for working in the UK and is for skilled workers with a job offer. “Of all Tier 2 visas, we offer 32 per cent to India,” she added.

Britain is reviewing its broader immigration system. Recently they had announced Innovator and Start-up visa routes. “Today’s announcement is part of progressive reforms trends. It has not come suddenly. For the past 12 months, things were being worked out,” Ms Thomson added.

By 2030, the UK is hoping to attract nearly 6 lakh international students. BHC officials said that in November about 50 universities of UK will be touring to India in this regard.

The “graduate route” will provide an opportunity for international students who have been awarded their degree to stay and work in the UK at any skill level for two years. Graduates will also be able to switch into skilled work once they have found a suitable job. Students entering the UK in the 2020-21 academic year will be eligible for this route.

The visa will be two years long and would be a separate visa, requiring a new application (including payment of a visa fee) and payment of the Immigration Health Surcharge. “The route is non-extendable and does not count towards settlement. However, graduates who find an appropriate job and meet the requirements will be able to switch into skilled work, which is a route to settlement. Those who graduate and whose leave expires before the route is introduced will not be eligible for it,” the UK government said.

According to the British High Commission, in the year ending June 2019, almost 22,000 Indian students obtained a Tier 4 Study Visa. Overall, over 6 lakh Indian nationals were granted a UK visa last year, which means 1 in 5 of all visas went to Indians.

Tags: foreign students, uk work visa

Latest From India

Memon was traced to Malvani after sustained efforts for days by the crime branch officials who kept looking for him in Malad, Malvani, Goregoan, Ganpat Patil Nagar and Dahisar check naka areas after CCTV footages yielded no clue. (Representational Image)

Mumbai auto driver arrested for masturbating in front of woman

RSS joint general secretary Krishna Gopal on Wednesday questioned the perception that Muslims

‘If other minorities feel safe, why not Muslims?’: RSS leader blames Aurangzeb for 'divisive mindset'

The final resting place of Jayalalithaa was decked up for the occasion with a colourful array of flowers and garlands as S P Sambasivaraman alias Satish, son of city based AIADMK leader S Bhavanishankar, tied the knot with R Deepika in a traditional ceremony. (Photo: PTI)

Jayalalitha's samadhi turns wedding venue for AIADMK leader's son

Mohan Bhagwat, who gets Z plus security cover, was on a trip to Alwar. (Photo: File)

6-yr-old boy killed in Rajasthan as Bhagwat's convoy car hits motorcycle

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Should be a great lover’: Supreme Court to Muslim man who married Hindu woman

2

Realme 5 Pro review: Beauty meets beast!

3

Anti-plastic drive: PM Modi extends helping hand to rag-pickers in Mathura

4

iPhone 11 vs Pixel 4: Who wins?

5

Indians most satisfied with boss, employees globally claim they are better at job

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham