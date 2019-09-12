Thursday, Sep 12, 2019 | Last Update : 02:54 AM IST

India, All India

Space-related legislation on anvil

THE ASIAN AGE. | ANIMESH SINGH
Published : Sep 12, 2019, 1:34 am IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2019, 1:34 am IST

Bill proposes action against commercial space activity sans licence.

They further added that once the bill becomes a law, space activities of non-governmental sector in the country would be permissible only through a licence issued by the government as per its regulations.
 They further added that once the bill becomes a law, space activities of non-governmental sector in the country would be permissible only through a licence issued by the government as per its regulations.

New Delhi: With India buoyed by its moon and Mars missions and bullish about expanding its space programmes by aiming to send astronauts by 2022, the Centre is working on a legislation under which it will grant licences or authorise commercial space activity incompliance with any international treaty on outer space operations.

The proposed legislation, which has been envisaged by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), has strong penal provisions, where any person found to be undertaking commercial space activity without authorisation or licence, would be punished with imprisonment of up to three years and fine of up to Rs 1 crore or both.

Also if any person causes damage or pollution to the environment of Earth, airspace or outer space including celestial bodies through any space activity, then it would be punishable with imprisonable for a term which shall not be less than one year but which may go up to three years, or with a fine not less than Rs 1 crore or both.

The draft bill called “Space Activities Bill 2017” has been in the works since the past two years and highly placed sources said that it will be finalised soon, and there is a possibility that it could be introduced in the Winter session of Parliament.

They further added that once the bill becomes a law, space activities of non-governmental sector in the country would be permissible only through a licence issued by the government as per its regulations.

Tags: mars mission, space activities bill 2017

Latest From India

Restrictions were lifted from most parts of Kashmir on Wednesday and some areas in Srinagar city witnessed an increased presence of private transport leading to traffic jams but schools remained closed and public transport was off the roads, officials said. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Restrictions eased, vehicles on road in Valley

Madhya Pradesh sports and higher education minister Jitu Patwari

Madhya Pradesh minister turns traffic police, helps clear congestion

A Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) militant was killed in a fire fight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s northwestern town of Sopore on Wednesday, the police and Army said. They said that two policemen were injured in a grenade blast at the encounter site but both are out of danger. (Representative Image)

LeT cadre who shot at toddler killed in Sopore encounter

Jailed Kashmiri separatist leader Muhammad Yasin Malik

Muhammad Yasin Malik to face trial through video link

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Should be a great lover’: Supreme Court to Muslim man who married Hindu woman

2

Realme 5 Pro review: Beauty meets beast!

3

Anti-plastic drive: PM Modi extends helping hand to rag-pickers in Mathura

4

iPhone 11 vs Pixel 4: Who wins?

5

Indians most satisfied with boss, employees globally claim they are better at job

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham