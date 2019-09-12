Sonia Gandhi to chair meeting of senior party leaders today

Former PM Manmohan Singh, Priyanka Gandhi and other general secretaries and state Congress chiefs will also be present during the meeting.

New Delhi: With mega event for 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on agenda, Sonia Gandhi on Thursday will chair a meeting of senior party leaders, which is stated as the ‘first big meeting’ by the Congress interim president after taking charge.

According to sources, the meeting agenda would revolve around Gandhi Jayanti preparations, membership drive and party worker training.

A report by news agency ANI stated that the party will appoint 'Preraks' or 'motivators' at the district level across the country to boost its mass contact programme.