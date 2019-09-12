Thursday, Sep 12, 2019 | Last Update : 03:19 PM IST

India, All India

SC slams UP minister who said ‘judiciary ours, Ayodhya temple ours, country ours’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 12, 2019, 2:22 pm IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2019, 2:22 pm IST

A Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, said: 'We deprecate such statements.'

The bench also issued a caution against irresponsible conduct. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday condemned the statement made by Uttar Pradesh minister Mukut Bihari Verma, who had said the Ram temple would be constructed at Ayodhya since the “Supreme Court is ours”.

A Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, said: “We deprecate such statements.” The judge added: “This should not be happening in the country. Both sides are free to put their arguments before court without any fear.”

The bench also issued a caution against irresponsible conduct.

Addressing a press conference in Bahraich two days ago, the UP minister had said: “The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is our resolve. The Supreme Court is ours. The judiciary, this country and the temple are ours too.”

On the 22nd day of hearing on Thursday, lawyer activist Rajeev Dhavan -- who is representing the Muslim parties -- told the court that the atmosphere was not conducive to continue arguments on the matter.

He said fresh threats have been made to his legal team's clerk by other clerks and cited the comments made by Mukut Bihari Verma, the cooperative minister in Uttar Pradesh.

The dispute involves 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya, where a 16th century mosque -- said to have been built by Mughal emperor Babur -- once stood. In December 1992, it was razed by Hindu activists who believe that the mosque was built on the ruins of a temple that marked the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Tags: supreme court, ayodhya dispute, ranjan gogoi
Location: India, Delhi

