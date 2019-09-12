Thursday, Sep 12, 2019 | Last Update : 04:39 AM IST

India, All India

PK Mishra is top PM secretary, Sinha adviser

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 12, 2019, 4:00 am IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2019, 4:00 am IST

Recently, Nripendra Misra had stepped down as principal secretary to the PM.

Pramod Kumar Mishra
 Pramod Kumar Mishra

New Delhi: Pramod Kumar Mishra has been appointed as the new principal secretary to PM Narendra Modi, an official statement said on Wednesday. He took over his new assignment on September 11 itself, the statement said.

Mr Mishra was additional principal secretary to the PM and was holding the rank of a Cabinet minister.

Recently, Nripendra Misra had stepped down as principal secretary to the PM. Mr Modi had asked him to continue for two weeks. Meanwhile, former Cabinet Secretary P.K. Sinha has been appointed as principal adviser to the Prime Minister, an official order said.

Tags: narendra modi, pk mishra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Both state govts have issued advisories to the police overs fears of an exodus by the 19 lakh people left out of the final NRC.

Nagaland, Meghalaya gear up to check influx

Restrictions were lifted from most parts of Kashmir on Wednesday and some areas in Srinagar city witnessed an increased presence of private transport leading to traffic jams but schools remained closed and public transport was off the roads, officials said. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Restrictions eased, vehicles on road in Valley

Madhya Pradesh sports and higher education minister Jitu Patwari

Madhya Pradesh minister turns traffic police, helps clear congestion

A Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) militant was killed in a fire fight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s northwestern town of Sopore on Wednesday, the police and Army said. They said that two policemen were injured in a grenade blast at the encounter site but both are out of danger. (Representative Image)

LeT cadre who shot at toddler killed in Sopore encounter

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Should be a great lover’: Supreme Court to Muslim man who married Hindu woman

2

Realme 5 Pro review: Beauty meets beast!

3

Anti-plastic drive: PM Modi extends helping hand to rag-pickers in Mathura

4

iPhone 11 vs Pixel 4: Who wins?

5

Indians most satisfied with boss, employees globally claim they are better at job

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham