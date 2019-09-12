PK Mishra is top PM secretary, Sinha adviser

Recently, Nripendra Misra had stepped down as principal secretary to the PM.

New Delhi: Pramod Kumar Mishra has been appointed as the new principal secretary to PM Narendra Modi, an official statement said on Wednesday. He took over his new assignment on September 11 itself, the statement said.

Mr Mishra was additional principal secretary to the PM and was holding the rank of a Cabinet minister.

Recently, Nripendra Misra had stepped down as principal secretary to the PM. Mr Modi had asked him to continue for two weeks. Meanwhile, former Cabinet Secretary P.K. Sinha has been appointed as principal adviser to the Prime Minister, an official order said.