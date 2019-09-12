Need plan to fix economy, not foolish theories about millenials: Rahul's digat Sitharaman

Gandhi's statement came in the backdrop of statement by FM when she said that millennial have adversely affected automobile industry.

"What India needs isn't propaganda, manipulated news cycles & foolish theories about millennials, but a concrete plan to #FixTheEconomy that we can all get behind. Acknowledging that we have a problem is a good place to start," he tweeted. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that India needs a "concrete plan to fix the economy" and not "foolish theories about millennial".

His statement came in the backdrop of statement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday when she said that the mindsets of millennial have adversely affected the automobile industry as they prefer to use radio taxi services instead of buying own vehicle.

"The automobile and components industry has been affected by BS6 and the mindsets of millennial, who now prefer to have Ola and Uber rather than committing to buying an automobile," said Sitharaman while addressing reporters.

Her statement kicked up a storm and invited a sharp reaction from several quarters.