Thursday, Sep 12, 2019 | Last Update : 04:39 AM IST

India, All India

Nagaland, Meghalaya gear up to check influx

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Sep 12, 2019, 4:03 am IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2019, 4:03 am IST

The state government also asked all village, town and municipal authorities to strictly monitor the influx of people from outside the state.

Both state govts have issued advisories to the police overs fears of an exodus by the 19 lakh people left out of the final NRC.
 Both state govts have issued advisories to the police overs fears of an exodus by the 19 lakh people left out of the final NRC.

Guwahati: Bogged down by the growing fear of an exodus by the 19 lakh people left out of the final National Register of Citizens in Assam, its two neighboring states of Nagaland and Meghalaya have issued advisories to the police to take preventive measures to check any influx of illegal immigrants into their states.

The advisory in Nagaland, by its home department, said all entry points and check gates manned by the police should be suitably strengthened to prevent any possible influx of illegal immigrants. Mobile patrols at vulnerable locations should also be activated.

It also clarified that non-locals entering the state must not be allowed without valid passes issued by the district administrations, and that any unusual influx of outsiders without valid passes should be promptly brought to the knowledge of the district authorities.

The state government also asked all village, town and municipal authorities to strictly monitor the influx of people from outside the state. It directed the district administrations and police to verify the antecedents of tenants and strictly monitor the regulation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP), especially along the border areas.

The fear that those who have been excluded from the NRC in Assam may look for shelter in neighbouring states also dominated the ongoing Assembly session in Meghalaya, where legislators cutting across party line voiced fears over the possibility of such people entering the state and urged the government to take immediate steps to check such influx into the state.

Saying that 223 “outsiders” travelling without any valid documents had already been detected at different check gates and pushed back into Assam, Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma said that appropriate legislative measures and steps were being taken to ensure that those left out of the NRC in Assam cannot infiltrate into the state.

Mr Sangma said as part of the effort to check such influx, checkpoints had been asked to be extra vigilant.

An inspector-general has been deputed as a nodal officer to oversee the entire process of people getting into the state on a daily basis, he added.

The officials are coordinating with SPs and gathering data on all entering via check gates on a daily basis.

Tags: national register of citizens, assam government
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

Pramod Kumar Mishra

PK Mishra is top PM secretary, Sinha adviser

Restrictions were lifted from most parts of Kashmir on Wednesday and some areas in Srinagar city witnessed an increased presence of private transport leading to traffic jams but schools remained closed and public transport was off the roads, officials said. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Restrictions eased, vehicles on road in Valley

Madhya Pradesh sports and higher education minister Jitu Patwari

Madhya Pradesh minister turns traffic police, helps clear congestion

A Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) militant was killed in a fire fight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s northwestern town of Sopore on Wednesday, the police and Army said. They said that two policemen were injured in a grenade blast at the encounter site but both are out of danger. (Representative Image)

LeT cadre who shot at toddler killed in Sopore encounter

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Should be a great lover’: Supreme Court to Muslim man who married Hindu woman

2

Realme 5 Pro review: Beauty meets beast!

3

Anti-plastic drive: PM Modi extends helping hand to rag-pickers in Mathura

4

iPhone 11 vs Pixel 4: Who wins?

5

Indians most satisfied with boss, employees globally claim they are better at job

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has always been breaking stereotype in Indian film industry. Right from item numbers to fitness, the 45-year-old actor is setting new benchmark of fitness in the industry and became an inspiration for many aspiring actresses. (Photos: Instagram)

Fit and Fab: At 45, Malaika Arora sets new benchmark of fitness

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham