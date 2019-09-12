Thursday, Sep 12, 2019 | Last Update : 08:46 AM IST

Mumbai auto driver arrested for masturbating in front of woman

The incident occurred on the late night of September 1 near Chincholi bunder bus stop on New Link Road.

Mumbai: The crime branch of Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old autorickshaw driver for allegedly flashing and masturbating in front of a woman waiting for a cab in suburban Malad, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the late night of September 1 near Chincholi bunder bus stop on New Link Road for going home when the accused, later identified as Mohammed Shakil Abdul Kadar Memon, pulled over and asked her to sit inside, a police official said.

While the woman ignored him, Memon unzipped his pant and started masturbating, he said.

"The woman showed courage and clicked the accused. She also called up her mother even as Memon fled the spot," he said.

On the complaint lodged by the victim and her mother, Bangur Nagar police registered a case under section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused, the official said.

Memon was traced to Malvani after sustained efforts for days by the crime branch officials who kept looking for him in Malad, Malvani, Goregoan, Ganpat Patil Nagar and Dahisar check naka areas after CCTV footages yielded no clue.

He was handed over to Bangur Nagar police for further investigation.

