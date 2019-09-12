Thursday, Sep 12, 2019 | Last Update : 02:54 AM IST

Muhammad Yasin Malik to face trial through video link

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
The Centre had in March this year, declared the JKLF as an unlawful association under Section 3 (1) of the Unlawful Prevention Act 1967.

Srinagar: Jailed Kashmiri separatist leader Muhammad Yasin Malik is likely to be produced through video conferencing in a special court in Jammu on October 1, in a case filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly killing four Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel in Srinagar’s Rawalpora area on January 25, 1990.

Mr Malik, who heads a faction of pro-independence Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), is currently lodged in New Delhi’s Tihar jail. He was arrested by the J&K police from his residence in Srinagar’s Maisuma area on February 22 this year and subsequently detained under the state’s stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

He is currently in judicial custody after he was placed under arrest by the National Investigation Agency in connection with an alleged terror funding case. The Centre had in March this year, declared the JKLF as an unlawful association under Section 3 (1) of the Unlawful Prevention Act 1967.

