Thursday, Sep 12, 2019 | Last Update : 02:54 AM IST

India, All India

Madhya Pradesh minister turns traffic police, helps clear congestion

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 12, 2019, 2:09 am IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2019, 2:09 am IST

Indore, known as financial capital of MP, has of late been witnessing chaotic traffic due to lack of a proper traffic regulation system.

Madhya Pradesh sports and higher education minister Jitu Patwari
 Madhya Pradesh sports and higher education minister Jitu Patwari

Bhopal: A minister in the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh had to turn a “traffic constable” to pave way for his vehicle stuck in congestion in a Madhya Pradesh town when his calls to authorities concerned to address the problem elicited no response.

State sports and higher education minister Jitu Patwari chose to don the role of traffic constable instead of waiting endlessly for the policeman to turn up to clear the jam at the busy intersection of Chanakyapuri in Indore city late on Tuesday evening.

Mr Patwari’s convoy was caught in the traffic jam at the intersection when he was on his way to attend an official function in the city.

According to one of his close aides accompanying him then, Mr Patwari had made frantic calls to the police officer concerned to help in clearing the congestion. He later came out of his vehicle to regulate the traffic and clear the jam when his calls were not responded to.

His gunmen and other personal staff later joined him in regulating movement of the vehicles and ensured his convoy waded through the vehicles smoothly.

Interestingly, the traffic lighting system in the busy intersection was not functioning when the convoy of the minister, who also hailed from the area, was passing through it.

Indore, known as financial capital of MP, has of late been witnessing chaotic traffic due to lack of a proper traffic regulation system.

Tags: kamal nath, traffic constable

Latest From India

Restrictions were lifted from most parts of Kashmir on Wednesday and some areas in Srinagar city witnessed an increased presence of private transport leading to traffic jams but schools remained closed and public transport was off the roads, officials said. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Restrictions eased, vehicles on road in Valley

A Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) militant was killed in a fire fight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s northwestern town of Sopore on Wednesday, the police and Army said. They said that two policemen were injured in a grenade blast at the encounter site but both are out of danger. (Representative Image)

LeT cadre who shot at toddler killed in Sopore encounter

Jailed Kashmiri separatist leader Muhammad Yasin Malik

Muhammad Yasin Malik to face trial through video link

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: PTI)

Chandrababu Naidu under house arrest to foil march

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Should be a great lover’: Supreme Court to Muslim man who married Hindu woman

2

Realme 5 Pro review: Beauty meets beast!

3

Anti-plastic drive: PM Modi extends helping hand to rag-pickers in Mathura

4

iPhone 11 vs Pixel 4: Who wins?

5

Indians most satisfied with boss, employees globally claim they are better at job

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham