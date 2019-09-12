Thursday, Sep 12, 2019 | Last Update : 08:47 AM IST

India, All India

Jayalalitha's samadhi turns wedding venue for AIADMK leader's son

PTI
Published : Sep 12, 2019, 8:27 am IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2019, 8:27 am IST

The couple sat right in front of the samadhi — on the pathway used to circumambulate the mausoleum — for the wedding ceremony.

The final resting place of Jayalalithaa was decked up for the occasion with a colourful array of flowers and garlands as S P Sambasivaraman alias Satish, son of city based AIADMK leader S Bhavanishankar, tied the knot with R Deepika in a traditional ceremony. (Photo: PTI)
 The final resting place of Jayalalithaa was decked up for the occasion with a colourful array of flowers and garlands as S P Sambasivaraman alias Satish, son of city based AIADMK leader S Bhavanishankar, tied the knot with R Deepika in a traditional ceremony. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: In reverence and devotion to late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, a party leader held his son's wedding ceremony at the premises of her samadhi on the Marina beach here on Wednesday.

The final resting place of Jayalalithaa was decked up for the occasion with a colourful array of flowers and garlands as S P Sambasivaraman alias Satish, son of city based AIADMK leader S Bhavanishankar, tied the knot with R Deepika in a traditional ceremony.

The couple sat right in front of the samadhi — on the pathway used to circumambulate the mausoleum — for the wedding ceremony in the accompaniment of friends and relatives.

As the auspicious music of 'nadaswaram' was played, a priest chanted hyms and the marriage was solemnised with the groom tying the mangalsutra around the bride's neck. Also, an 'arti' was performed as a mark of respect to the departed leader as the couple prostrated before the mausoleum.

Party workers said the marriage at 'Amma's'(Jayalalithaa) mausoleum gave them the satisfaction of the wedding being blessed by the late leader. Using flowers, two-leaves symbol of the AIADMK was drawn in green on the samadhi's floor and the portrait of Jayalalithaa was decorated with garlands.

Party sources said special permission was obtained from authorities to solemnise the marriage at the mausoleum. Veteran party leader A Thamizh Magan Hussain, former State Minister S Gokula Indira presided over the wedding, attended by party workers among others.

Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016 and was buried behind the memorial of her mentor and AIADMK founder leader M G Ramachandran abutting the Marina Beach.

Tags: aiadmk, j jayalalithaa, s p sambasivaraman
Location: India, Tamil Nadu

Latest From India

Memon was traced to Malvani after sustained efforts for days by the crime branch officials who kept looking for him in Malad, Malvani, Goregoan, Ganpat Patil Nagar and Dahisar check naka areas after CCTV footages yielded no clue. (Representational Image)

Mumbai auto driver arrested for masturbating in front of woman

RSS joint general secretary Krishna Gopal on Wednesday questioned the perception that Muslims

‘If other minorities feel safe, why not Muslims?’: RSS leader blames Aurangzeb for 'divisive mindset'

Mohan Bhagwat, who gets Z plus security cover, was on a trip to Alwar. (Photo: File)

6-yr-old boy killed in Rajasthan as Bhagwat's convoy car hits motorcycle

The minister informed that special camps would also be set up at different places to help motorists comply with the amended provisions of the MV Act.

After Gujarat, Odisha to cut penalty on traffic violation

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Should be a great lover’: Supreme Court to Muslim man who married Hindu woman

2

Realme 5 Pro review: Beauty meets beast!

3

Anti-plastic drive: PM Modi extends helping hand to rag-pickers in Mathura

4

iPhone 11 vs Pixel 4: Who wins?

5

Indians most satisfied with boss, employees globally claim they are better at job

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham