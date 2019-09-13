Thursday, Sep 12, 2019 | Last Update : 10:22 PM IST

Chennai: Lanson joint MD Reeta Lankalingham found dead, suicide suspected

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 12, 2019, 9:01 pm IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2019, 9:09 pm IST

Chennai: Businesswoman Reeta Lankalingham who was the joint managing director of Lanson group, was found dead at her residence in Nungabakkeam in Chennai, HT reported.

She was 50 and is survived by her husband, M Lankalingham, the chairman and managing director of Lanson group- a car dealer for Toyota automobiles in Chennai.

The Chennai city police in a media statement said, S Yesupadam, a supervisor working along with four maids in the Lankalingham's bungalow broke upon the door when Reeta didn't open the door till 9 AM.

When he opened the door, he found Reeta's lifeless body hanging from the ceiling fan. He informed the Nungambakkam police about the incident who rushed on site.

The statement also added that there was no suicide note found on site in Reeta's room.

Lankalingham's corpse has been sent to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for an autopsy in Chennai.

An unnamed source told HT that the incident looks like a suicide case to which the inquiry officer working on the case said if it's true, family rifts or business losses could be a reason. However, the cause will be known after the probe is completed.

A case of unnatural death under Section 174 of CrPC has been filed by the Nungambakkam police

