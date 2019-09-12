Thursday, Sep 12, 2019 | Last Update : 08:46 AM IST

India, All India

After Gujarat, Odisha to cut penalty on traffic violation

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Sep 12, 2019, 7:23 am IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2019, 7:23 am IST

Odisha CM Patnaik had on Monday asked the enforcement agencies not to go on overdrive but counsel and handhold the people to facilitate compliance.

The minister informed that special camps would also be set up at different places to help motorists comply with the amended provisions of the MV Act.
 The minister informed that special camps would also be set up at different places to help motorists comply with the amended provisions of the MV Act.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government is mulling over the idea of giving relaxation in fine amount for violation of traffic rules as done by its Gujarat counterpart.

This was hinted by state transport department secretary G. Srinivas here on Wednesday.

“We are observing the moves of other states over the MV Act 2019. Discussions and consultations are underway to take a decision regarding reduction of the fine amount in the state,” said Mr Srinivas here.

The top official, who visited the regional transport office 1 (RTO-1) here to take stock of steps undertaken for fast processing of vehicle-related documents of applicants, said more counters will be opened at RTOs to expedite the process. He advised people to obtain/update documents of their vehicles within three months.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik had on Monday asked the enforcement agencies not to go on overdrive but counsel and handhold the people to facilitate compliance.

The chief minister’s office said that this process will continue over next three months so that adequate time is available to the public to ensure compliance.

State commerce and transport minister Padmanabha Behera said the offices of his department will remain open in holidays to allow the public to prepare documents needed as per the Motor Vehicles Act 2019.

The minister informed that special camps would also be set up at different places to help motorists comply with the amended provisions of the MV Act.

“The state government will provide all kind of support to the public to help them arrange their vehicle documents within the relaxation period,” he added.

The minister said that the collected fine amount will not be returned to motorists who were penalised for traffic norm violations.

Meanwhile, Twin City police commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi asked motorists to prepare the required documents within three months. Otherwise, they will face strict action if found to be violating traffic norms once the relaxation period gets over, he warned.

Tags: odisha government, traffic violation
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

Latest From India

Memon was traced to Malvani after sustained efforts for days by the crime branch officials who kept looking for him in Malad, Malvani, Goregoan, Ganpat Patil Nagar and Dahisar check naka areas after CCTV footages yielded no clue. (Representational Image)

Mumbai auto driver arrested for masturbating in front of woman

RSS joint general secretary Krishna Gopal on Wednesday questioned the perception that Muslims

‘If other minorities feel safe, why not Muslims?’: RSS leader blames Aurangzeb for 'divisive mindset'

The final resting place of Jayalalithaa was decked up for the occasion with a colourful array of flowers and garlands as S P Sambasivaraman alias Satish, son of city based AIADMK leader S Bhavanishankar, tied the knot with R Deepika in a traditional ceremony. (Photo: PTI)

Jayalalitha's samadhi turns wedding venue for AIADMK leader's son

Mohan Bhagwat, who gets Z plus security cover, was on a trip to Alwar. (Photo: File)

6-yr-old boy killed in Rajasthan as Bhagwat's convoy car hits motorcycle

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Should be a great lover’: Supreme Court to Muslim man who married Hindu woman

2

Realme 5 Pro review: Beauty meets beast!

3

Anti-plastic drive: PM Modi extends helping hand to rag-pickers in Mathura

4

iPhone 11 vs Pixel 4: Who wins?

5

Indians most satisfied with boss, employees globally claim they are better at job

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham