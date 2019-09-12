Thursday, Sep 12, 2019 | Last Update : 01:17 PM IST

India, All India

'Accidents happen due to good roads,' says K'taka Dy CM Karjol

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 12, 2019, 12:20 pm IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2019, 12:20 pm IST

'A majority of the accidents occur on highways. I don't support levying high fines,' Karjol added.

Speaking to reporters in Kannada, Karjol said, “Every year, around 10,000 accidents are reported in the state. The media blames it on bad roads. But, I believe it is due to good roads.'(Photo: ANI)
 Speaking to reporters in Kannada, Karjol said, “Every year, around 10,000 accidents are reported in the state. The media blames it on bad roads. But, I believe it is due to good roads.'(Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: In a bizarre explanation, one of the three Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Govind Karjol said that accidents happen not because of bad roads but because roads are in a good conditions. He was explaining his government’s decision to reduce steep fines for traffic offenders that was introduced by the Centre under the new law.

Speaking to reporters in Kannada, Karjol said, “Every year, around 10,000 accidents are reported in the state. The media blames it on bad roads. But, I believe it is due to good roads.”

"A majority of the accidents occur on highways. I don't support levying high fines. We will make a decision on the revision of the fines during cabinet meetings," he added.

A number of states including BJP-ruled states such as Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa have decided to slash the heavy fines on "humanitarian" grounds.

Last month, Govind Karjol, Dr Ashwath Narayan and Laxman Savadi - were appointed as three Deputy Chief Ministers in B S Yediyurappa's cabinet.

Tags: govind karjol, traffic violation, bs yediyurappa, laxman savadi
Location: India, Karnataka

Latest From India

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari backed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's claim that the mindsets of millennial were adversely affecting the automobile industry as they prefer to use radio taxi services instead of buying own vehicle. (Photo: File)

Gadkari backs Sitharaman's remark on auto sector slowdown, says 'one of the reasons'

Further search of the vehicle is underway, the IGP said, adding that the three arrested people, who hail from Kashmir, are being questioned. (Photo: ANI)

Three suspected militants arrested with six weapons in Kathua

(Photo: File)

Rape accused BJP leader Chinmayanand summoned, will be probed: report

A 16-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped at gunpoint in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, officials said on Wednesday, with her family alleging that police initially refused to file a case even after the accused was handed over. (Representational Image)

UP Dalit teen raped at gunpoint, police let accused off after family hands him over

MOST POPULAR

1

Petrol price up by 7 paise, diesel by Rs 5 paise across major cities

2

Deepika Padukone wears a Sabyasachi saree as she heads to Lalbaugh Cha Raja

3

Sad news as iPhone 11 to launch in India after global debut

4

Two reasons that make iPhone 11 better than every Android flagship

5

Apple made three unforgivable iPhone 11 Pro mistakes

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham