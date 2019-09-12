'Accidents happen due to good roads,' says K'taka Dy CM Karjol

'A majority of the accidents occur on highways. I don't support levying high fines,' Karjol added.

Bengaluru: In a bizarre explanation, one of the three Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Govind Karjol said that accidents happen not because of bad roads but because roads are in a good conditions. He was explaining his government’s decision to reduce steep fines for traffic offenders that was introduced by the Centre under the new law.

Speaking to reporters in Kannada, Karjol said, “Every year, around 10,000 accidents are reported in the state. The media blames it on bad roads. But, I believe it is due to good roads.”

"A majority of the accidents occur on highways. I don't support levying high fines. We will make a decision on the revision of the fines during cabinet meetings," he added.

A number of states including BJP-ruled states such as Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa have decided to slash the heavy fines on "humanitarian" grounds.

Last month, Govind Karjol, Dr Ashwath Narayan and Laxman Savadi - were appointed as three Deputy Chief Ministers in B S Yediyurappa's cabinet.