Thursday, Aug 12, 2021 | Last Update : 02:55 PM IST

  India   All India  12 Aug 2021  Four more bodies recovered from landslide site in Himachal's Kinnaur; death toll 14
India, All India

Four more bodies recovered from landslide site in Himachal's Kinnaur; death toll 14

PTI
Published : Aug 12, 2021, 1:09 pm IST
Updated : Aug 12, 2021, 1:09 pm IST

Ten bodies were recovered on Wednesday, while 13 others were rescued with injuries

This photograph provided by Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) shows a rescue operation at the site of a landslide in Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (Indo Tibetan Border Police via AP)
 This photograph provided by Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) shows a rescue operation at the site of a landslide in Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (Indo Tibetan Border Police via AP)

Shimla: Four more bodies were recovered from the landslide site in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district where the search and rescue operation resumed early on Thursday, raising the death toll to 14, officials said.

Four more bodies were recovered from the spot after the rescue operation resumed, Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq told PTI.

 

He said 14 bodies have been recovered so far.

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, which, along with other vehicles, was buried under the debris after the landslide, has been found in a badly damaged condition, State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said.

However, a Bolero car still could not be traced, he added.

The HRTC bus was on its way from Reckong Peo to Haridwar via Shimla when it was hit by boulders after the landslide around Wednesday noon near Chaura village on national highway-5 in Nigulsari area of Nichar tehsil.

A video of the rescue workers at the site near the mangled remains of the bus has gone viral whereby a rescuer is heard saying that the bus was found by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) 17th Battalion personnel. Another rescuer states that gloves should be brought for further carrying the operation.

 

The rescue operation, being carried out jointly by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the ITBP and the members of local police and home guards, resumed at 6 am on Thursday, Mokhta said.

The authorities had suspended the operation on Wednesday at around 10 pm.

Ten bodies were recovered on Wednesday, while 13 others were rescued with injuries.

Several others are still feared buried under the debris. However the exact number was not known.

On Wednesday, the Bhawanagar station house officer (SHO) had said around 25 to 30 people were trapped under the debris.

When the initial reports came, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had told the state assembly that 50-60 people were feared trapped under the debris but the exact number was not known.

 

The Kinnaur deputy commissioner had also told PTI that over 40 passengers were in the bus.

Eight of the dead were found trapped in a Tata Sumo taxi during the search and rescue operation on Wednesday.

A truck rolled down towards a riverside due to shooting stones and the driver's body has been recovered, officials said.

A car had also been found in the damaged condition on Wednesday but no one was found in it, they added.

Tags: himachal pradesh landslide, himachal pradesh chief minister jai ram thakur, four more bodies recovered
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla

Latest From India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with other opposition parties' leaders at a protest march against the curtailment of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug 12, 2021. (PTI/Kamal Kishore)

No Parliament session for 60 per cent of country, voice of people crushed: Rahul

The Congress earlier said that the Twitter account of party leader Rahul Gandhi has been temporarily suspended and he will stay connected through other social media platforms and continue to raise the voice of people. (PTI Photo)

After RaGa's account, Twitter locks official handle of Cong for 'policy violation'

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (PTI Photo)

Govt wants to bring 15cr out-of-school children into education system, says Pradhan

Congress social media wing head Rohan Gupta said the party's official Twitter account and accounts of its top leaders have been blocked. (Representational image: PTI)

Congress says party's official account blocked by Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham