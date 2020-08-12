Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020 | Last Update : 08:32 PM IST

  Sanjay Raut gets legal notice for defaming Sushant family in Saamana article
India, All India

Sanjay Raut gets legal notice for defaming Sushant family in Saamana article

PTI
Published : Aug 12, 2020, 3:41 pm IST
Updated : Aug 12, 2020, 3:41 pm IST

Raut had alleged that the actor was not on good terms with his family and had strained relations with his father after his second marriage

Sushant's MLA cousin slaps Sanjay Raut with legal notice. (PTI Photo)
  Sushant's MLA cousin slaps Sanjay Raut with legal notice. (PTI Photo)

Patna: A Bihar MLA and close relative of Sushant Singh Rajput sent a legal notice to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday, threatening action over a piece written by him in the party mouthpiece about the deceased actor's strained relations with his father, his lawyer said.

In his column for Saamana a few days ago, Raut had alleged that the actor, whose death is being probed by the CBI, was not on good terms with his own family and had strained relations with his father after his second marriage.

 

Sanjay Raut is an honorable member of Parliament and a responsible spokesman of the party. My client Neeraj Kumar Bablu has contended that he should apologise within 48 hours for his baseless comments. If he does so, we will proceed no further. If he does not, we will seek legal remedy, Anish Jha, the BJP MLAs counsel, said here.

Bablu, who is a cousin of Rajput, had rubbished the allegation that the actors septuagenarian father, Krishna Kishore Singh, had tied the knot again after the death of his wife in 2002.

Singh had lodged an FIR at a police station in Patna last month, nearly 40 days after his son was found hanging from the ceiling at his Bandra residence. In the FIR, Singh had accused actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members of abetting his son's suicide besides cheating him financially.

 

Chakraborty has, since, been slapped with a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate.

Her petition, questioning the Bihar polices jurisdiction in the matter and seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai is pending before the Supreme Court.

The matter was taken over by the CBI following a recommendation by the Nitish Kumar government at the request of Rajput's father.

While the Bihar police had swung into action after registering an FIR on July 25, the development was received with indignation by the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra.

Tags: bihar mla, sushant singh rajput, shiv sena, sanjay raut, saamana
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

